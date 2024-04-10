Aerosmith back in the saddle again with Oct. 11 Atlanta stop

Aerosmith is back in the saddle again, embarking again on what the legendary rock band says is its final tour now that lead singer Steven Tyler has recuperated from a layrnx fracture.
Last fall, the tour was postponed just three dates in because of Tyler’s health issues. That included an Oct. 8, 2023, date at State Farm Arena that is now rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 11 at the same venue this year.
Atlanta’s Black Crowes will open.
The tour will span 40 dates in North America over five months from September until February 2025.
In a statement via Facebook last September, the band said Tyler’s doctor “confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”
At the band’s final concert before Tyler had to stop, its 19-song set list in September at Elmont, New York, featured classics such as “Dream On,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Rag Doll,” “Love in an Elevator,” “Cryin’” “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “Walk This Way” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” as well as a few deeper cuts. Reviews were positive, with USA Today’s Melissa Ruggieri (formerly of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) noting that “the band was in peak form for this victory lap.”
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. Ticketholders will receive more information via email.
Remaining tickets will go on sale Friday, April 12th at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.
AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2024 TOUR DATES:
Friday, Sept. 20: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (NEW SHOW)*
Monday, Sept. 23: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW SHOW)
Thursday, Sept. 26: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sunday, Sept. 29: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Saturday, Oct. 5: Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Tuesday Oct. 8: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Friday, Oct 11: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Monday, Oct. 14: St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Thursday, Oct. 17: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
Sunday, Oct. 20: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, Oct 31: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sunday, Nov. 3: San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Wednesday, Nov. 6: Austin, TX – Moody Center
Saturday, Nov. 9: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Friday, Nov. 15: Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Monday, Nov. 18: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thursday, Nov. 21: Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sunday, Nov 24: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wednesday, Nov 27: Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Saturday, Nov. 30: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wednesday, Dec. 4: San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Saturday, Dec. 7: Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Saturday, Dec. 28: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Tuesday, Dec. 31: Boston, MA – TD Garden
Saturday, Jan. 04: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, Jan. 07: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Friday, Jan. 10: Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Monday, Jan. 13: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Thursday, Jan. 16: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sunday, Jan. 19: Chicago, IL – United Center
Wednesday, Jan. 22: St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, Jan. 25: Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW SHOW)
Friday, Feb. 14: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Monday, Feb. 17: Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Thursday, Feb. 20: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sunday, Feb. 23: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wednesday, Feb. 26: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
*Teddy Swims Joining as Special Guest, The Black Crowes not appearing
