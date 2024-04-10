Aerosmith back in the saddle again with Oct. 11 Atlanta stop

Aerosmith is back in the saddle again, embarking again on what the legendary rock band says is its final tour now that lead singer Steven Tyler has recuperated from a layrnx fracture.

Last fall, the tour was postponed just three dates in because of Tyler’s health issues. That included an Oct. 8, 2023, date at State Farm Arena that is now rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 11 at the same venue this year.

Atlanta’s Black Crowes will open.

The tour will span 40 dates in North America over five months from September until February 2025.

In a statement via Facebook last September, the band said Tyler’s doctor “confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

At the band’s final concert before Tyler had to stop, its 19-song set list in September at Elmont, New York, featured classics such as “Dream On,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Rag Doll,” “Love in an Elevator,” “Cryin’” “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “Walk This Way” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” as well as a few deeper cuts. Reviews were positive, with USA Today’s Melissa Ruggieri (formerly of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) noting that “the band was in peak form for this victory lap.”

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. Ticketholders will receive more information via email.

Remaining tickets will go on sale Friday, April 12th at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.

AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Friday, Sept. 20: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (NEW SHOW)*

Monday, Sept. 23: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW SHOW)

Thursday, Sept. 26: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sunday, Sept. 29: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Saturday, Oct. 5: Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tuesday Oct. 8: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Friday, Oct 11: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Monday, Oct. 14: St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thursday, Oct. 17: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sunday, Oct. 20: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, Oct 31: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sunday, Nov. 3: San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Wednesday, Nov. 6: Austin, TX – Moody Center

Saturday, Nov. 9: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Friday, Nov. 15: Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Monday, Nov. 18: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thursday, Nov. 21: Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sunday, Nov 24: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday, Nov 27: Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Saturday, Nov. 30: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wednesday, Dec. 4: San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Saturday, Dec. 7: Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Saturday, Dec. 28: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Tuesday, Dec. 31: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Saturday, Jan. 04: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, Jan. 07: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Friday, Jan. 10: Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Monday, Jan. 13: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thursday, Jan. 16: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sunday, Jan. 19: Chicago, IL – United Center

Wednesday, Jan. 22: St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, Jan. 25: Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tuesday, Feb. 11: Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW SHOW)

Friday, Feb. 14: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Monday, Feb. 17: Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Thursday, Feb. 20: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sunday, Feb. 23: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

*Teddy Swims Joining as Special Guest, The Black Crowes not appearing