2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Cher, Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy

The eight acts who made the cut for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include a pop diva, an R&B legend, a jam band and a hard rock star who became a reality star.
Half the acts are not rock by pure definition: Cher, Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest and Kool & the Gang.
The other four are Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton and Foreigner.
Cher, Kool & the Gang, Foreigner and Frampton were inducted the first time they were on the ballot. Osbourne is part of Black Sabbath, which was inducted in 2006.
Seven acts that were nominated but didn’t make the cut this year: Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim, Sade, Jane’s Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis and Sinéad O’Connor. O’Connor died last year.
Disney+ will stream the 39th annual ceremony on Oct. 19, which will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. ABC will air the special in edited form at a later date and it will be available on Hulu.
Others who will be honored will include Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick, Norman Whitfield and MC5 with the Musical Excellence Award. Big Mama Thornton, Alexis Korner and John Mayall will each receive the Musical Influence Award; while former Motwon executive and TV producer Suzanne de Passe will take home the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
