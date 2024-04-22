2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Cher, Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy

The eight acts who made the cut for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include a pop diva, an R&B legend, a jam band and a hard rock star who became a reality star.

Half the acts are not rock by pure definition: Cher, Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest and Kool & the Gang.

The other four are Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton and Foreigner.