Georgia Entertainment Scene

11Alive moving noon newscast to 11 a.m. starting April 29

It will use its morning team featuring Aisha Howard, Cheryl Preheim and Chesley McNeil
11Alive is creating an 11 a.m. newscast featuring its morning team of Cheryl Preheim, Aisha Howard and Chesley McNeil.

Credit: 11ALIVE

Credit: 11ALIVE

11Alive is creating an 11 a.m. newscast featuring its morning team of Cheryl Preheim, Aisha Howard and Chesley McNeil. 11ALIVE
By
15 minutes ago

11Alive, the NBC affiliate in Atlanta, announced it is moving its noon newscast an hour earlier to 11 a.m., swapping places with its pay-for-play program “Atlanta & Company.”

The change will happen on Monday, April 29.

The station’s 11 a.m. newscast will feature the morning team of anchors Aisha Howard and Cheryl Preheim and meteorologist Chesley McNeil.

“Atlanta & Company,” now hosted by Cara Kneer and running 30 minutes, will start at noon, followed by a repeat of “Jeopardy” at 12:30 p.m.

Carol Fowler, 11Alive’s director of content since December, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 11 a.m. is a better time slot for news than noon in part because the station won’t be competing with local newscasts from rival broadcast news affiliates. She also said it will flow nicely from the fourth hour of “The Today Show.”

For a period during the late 2010s, 11Alive ran “Atlanta & Company” for 90 minutes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and didn’t even have a noon newscast.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

