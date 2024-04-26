11Alive moving noon newscast to 11 a.m. starting April 29

“Atlanta & Company,” now hosted by Cara Kneer and running 30 minutes, will start at noon, followed by a repeat of “Jeopardy” at 12:30 p.m.

Carol Fowler, 11Alive’s director of content since December, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 11 a.m. is a better time slot for news than noon in part because the station won’t be competing with local newscasts from rival broadcast news affiliates. She also said it will flow nicely from the fourth hour of “The Today Show.”

For a period during the late 2010s, 11Alive ran “Atlanta & Company” for 90 minutes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and didn’t even have a noon newscast.