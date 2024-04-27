$100K raised for grip seriously injured on set of Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’

Haven “is currently in the ICU with extensive bodily injuries, which includes broken ribs, multiple fractures in his neck and back, a shattered scapula, punctured lung, and a skull fracture which will require facial reconstructive surgery,” according to the GoFundMe page note signed by “The Haven Family and Friends.”

The accident occurred outside of Atlanta when a truck locked up and hit a car, a person told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly. That day, Haven was part of the second unit of the production, which typically shoots scenes not involving the director or principal actors.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident, agency spokesperson Erika Ruthman told Forbes.

“We are so grateful and blessed that our beloved friend is still alive,” the GoFundMe note said, “but his road to recovery will undoubtedly be long, difficult, and faced with unimaginable challenges.”

He noted that Haven, 51, has been a dolly grip for 26 years. According to his IMDb page, Haven has worked on films and TV shows such as “The Tomorrow War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “The Walking Dead.”

“It is heartbreaking to know that he may never get to go back and do what he loves,” said the GoFundMe page.