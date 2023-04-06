Georgia Ensemble shifts to new Marietta base at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

“We are very excited to welcome Georgia Ensemble Theatre to Marietta,” said Jono Davis, artistic director at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. “The closing of Atlanta Lyric Theatre left a fairly large hole in our hearts. So, we are honored to host another staple of Atlanta theater in our space.”

These changes won’t affect Georgia Ensemble’s studio and administrative location, which will remain on Hembree Parkway in Roswell. The studio will continue to offer actor training for children and adults and serve as the main box office and rehearsal space.

The first Georgia Ensemble production at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre will run in October 2023 and the productions for the season will be announced next month.

The company’s artistic director, James Donadio, stepped down this month and a search is underway for his replacement.

