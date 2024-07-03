GenWebinars created by North Carolina experts

The subtitle to the website is “live, in-depth, and interactive genealogy webinars.” Some of their previous lectures include “Tracing Land Ownership Over Time,” “Using Artificial Intelligence Tools in Genealogy,” and “Using Timelines.” On the website you can learn how, when, and if previous webinars can be watched.

McCorkle is best known as the North Carolina land grants expert and has a website devoted to that, and is currently president of the North Carolina Genealogical Society. Richard is a well-known genealogy speaker and is editor of the North Carolina Genealogical Society Journal.

These GenWebinars, by two major experts, are certainly worth checking out.

Ancestry.com newer features

Ancestry.com keeps adding new features, some with extra costs. ProTools is one feature that many are finding very useful, and which we will cover in a future column. The site also has added a DNA Plus feature. They are also now offering a Preserve My Tree Membership feature, but it is not yet accessible to everyone. It is said to give you access to your tree and any documents you have linked, even if you have canceled your Ancestry subscription. It is priced at $5 a month.

Wills did not have to include all one’s children

In using wills, many people assume that an ancestor named all their living children in said will. They were under no requirement by law to do so. So don’t be lured into thinking that they did. Hopefully so, but it was not required.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.