Genealogy

GenWebinars created by North Carolina experts

By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr. – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

GenWebinars has recently been created by two North Carolina-based genealogy experts, David McCorkle and Diane L. Richard. The idea arose that they wanted to have a better opportunity to present their lectures with more time, less restraints, and at times that might better benefit the listeners. Thus, was born GenWebinars, found at genwebinars.com.

On the website, the best place to get answers to your questions about how things will work is to check their Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section.

They discuss costs to attend (usually $25) with no subscription. The lectures are purchased one at a time, by Zoom and they also discuss how to interact with the speaker, and so forth. Each webinar is 90 minutes long, which includes time for questions.

The subtitle to the website is “live, in-depth, and interactive genealogy webinars.” Some of their previous lectures include “Tracing Land Ownership Over Time,” “Using Artificial Intelligence Tools in Genealogy,” and “Using Timelines.” On the website you can learn how, when, and if previous webinars can be watched.

McCorkle is best known as the North Carolina land grants expert and has a website devoted to that, and is currently president of the North Carolina Genealogical Society. Richard is a well-known genealogy speaker and is editor of the North Carolina Genealogical Society Journal.

These GenWebinars, by two major experts, are certainly worth checking out.

Ancestry.com newer features

Ancestry.com keeps adding new features, some with extra costs. ProTools is one feature that many are finding very useful, and which we will cover in a future column. The site also has added a DNA Plus feature. They are also now offering a Preserve My Tree Membership feature, but it is not yet accessible to everyone. It is said to give you access to your tree and any documents you have linked, even if you have canceled your Ancestry subscription. It is priced at $5 a month.

Wills did not have to include all one’s children

In using wills, many people assume that an ancestor named all their living children in said will. They were under no requirement by law to do so. So don’t be lured into thinking that they did. Hopefully so, but it was not required.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.

