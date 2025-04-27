Credit: Jason Grow Photography Credit: Jason Grow Photography

The Gang of Four-Athens connection was in the news recently following the death of original bassist Dave Allen (in the group from 1976-1981 and 2004-2008). With Blondie’s Clem Burke dying just one day later, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Sad week in music. We lost Clem Burke and Dave Allen, who would have made one hell of a rhythm section if they’d ever played together. Both Go4 and Blondie changed my life, and I thank them all.”

Burnham is full of good memories about Allen, from their first meeting in Leeds, England, to the final visit he and King paid to the bassist several years ago. One occurred when a nervous, reunited Gang of Four played the first of many reunion shows in 2005. “About 30 seconds in, Dave just turned around and looked at me with the biggest, widest grin on his face,” Burnham said, relishing that moment.

Gang of Four’s tour, which the band announced will be its last, features two sets. The first is its debut album “Entertainment!” in full on the occasion of its 45th birthday in most of the world — it was released one year earlier in the U.K. The second half will feature top songs from the rest of the catalog, including the powerful sophomore effort “Solid Gold.”

Burnham loves touring but is confident it’s the right time for a farewell excursion. “I’ll miss being with everybody and playing, but the work leading up to and around it all is exhausting, because we do quite a lot of that ourselves,” the drummer said. “It just seemed like a good time to honor (the “Entertainment!” anniversary), and we’re old!”

While the recording of the band’s debut album was tough on Burnham and Allen in particular (with first-time nerves and an unsympathetic engineer factoring), the results continue to speak for themselves. The 12 tracks on “Entertainment!” still inspire musicians and fans, and the record makes consistent appearances on a variety of “best album” lists.

Take “Not Great Men,” a potent three-minute combination of staccato bass bursts, muscular drums, gashes from original guitarist Andy Gill (who died in 2020) and intermittent blasts of melodica married to King’s lyrical demolition of the traditional focus on “great men” being behind history’s best moments.

“It’s a fantastic song, great to play live,” said Burnham. The singer’s words “are really clear: History is not made by great men. Jon’s lyrics are quite extraordinary — subtle but straightforward.”

Another album standout is “Damaged Goods,” a dynamo featuring vocal interplay between King and Gill. In a full circle connection to the upcoming Atlanta show, the band’s YouTube channel features a live performance of the song from Gang of Four’s 1980 appearance at the old 688 Club on Spring Street.

Burnham is proud of the album’s reputation but concerned about lack of progress related to its themes. “Well, it’s lovely, but also terrifying that what we were singing about sadly seems even more relevant now,” he said. “But it’s encouraging that probably half of our audiences are under 40 these days.”

While these dates (which also take place in Canada and Europe) will end the group’s touring years, King and Burnham are open to related projects and performances.

“I don’t think we can ever divorce ourselves from Gang of Four and related things,” Burnham said, noting that King has just published his autobiography “To Hell With Poverty!” “I don’t think we want to put an absolute halt on any work we do whether it’s together or separately in the environment of the band. Never say never!”

Meanwhile, the drummer is also a teacher and adviser. Since 2000 he has spent most of his time in the academic world, now working in the internship program of Endicott College’s School of Visual & Performing Arts in Beverly, Massachusetts.

“I never thought I would be a teacher,” Burnham said. “It’s less academe than real-life prep. I’m in favor of that because I don’t think there’s really enough of that in the K-12 system.” Like him, his colleagues are active artists and performers, which he feels is valuable for students.

Before his return to academia, though, Burnham is thrilled to be back on the road. Peter Buck, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster and Patti Smith Group guitarist Lenny Kaye have expressed interest in joining the Gang onstage at a show or two. It’s fitting that a band so influential would be joined by a fraction of its musician devotees for a curtain call.

CONCERT PREVIEW

Gang of Four

Tuesday, April 29, at Variety Playhouse. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. All ages. $32-$59.50. 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. variety-playhouse.com.