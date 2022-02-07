Galentine’s Day still going strong

“To all Atlanta women and their besties on Galentine’s Day, I wish for you salud, amor, dinero. Health, love and wealth,” said Mimmo Alboumeh, chef and founder of Botica. Botica, which is opening a second location at Phipps Plaza this fall, is offering all women a glass of Freixenet for Galentine’s Day.

Caption Midtown’s Botica is offering women a free glass of champagne in honor of Galentine’s Day and friendship. Courtesy of Botica. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption Midtown’s Botica is offering women a free glass of champagne in honor of Galentine’s Day and friendship. Courtesy of Botica. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Other establishments celebrating the day include:

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern is hosting a Galentine’s Party on Feb. 12 starting at 8 p.m., at its four locations and will feature a DJ and a prime rib special. From Feb. 12-14, HOBNOB also will serve a $5 champagne special and $20 champagne tasting. No reservation is needed at the Perimeter and Brookhaven locations, but is strongly recommended for Halcyon and Atlantic Station. Dunwoody: 1211 Ashford Crossing, Atlanta. 470-395-7904. Alpharetta-Halcyon: 6690 Town Square, #420, Alpharetta. 470-448-5672. Atlantic Station: 245 18th St., Atlanta. 404-343-2800. Brookhaven: 804 Town Blvd., A1010, Atlanta, 404-464-8971. hobnobatlanta.com.

Caption Both locations of Wild Heaven Beer Breweries have several activities planned including food specials, pink-themed beer and a flower crown-making class. Courtesy of Wild Heaven Beer Breweries. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption Both locations of Wild Heaven Beer Breweries have several activities planned including food specials, pink-themed beer and a flower crown-making class. Courtesy of Wild Heaven Beer Breweries. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Wild Heaven Beer Breweries are hosting two special parties in honor of Galentine’s Day and will introduce a special pink-themed beer called “Poetic, Noble Land Mermaid,” Cherry + Hibiscus Sour. On Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., besties can participate in a flower crown-making class with Fauna & Fig, a tarot card reading, grab photos in a themed photo booth at the West End location. For $39, guests will receive all dried flower crown making supplies, three drink tickets for Wild Heaven beer, hard seltzer and cocktails, a tarot card reading, and can grab memorable pics in a Galentine’s-themed photo booth. As an extra add-on, Wild Heaven West End will also offer a special cheese & meat board for two along with their regular menu.

On Feb. 12, the Avondale location will celebrate its sixth Galentine’s Day by also offering a flower-crown making class with Fauna & Fig, three drink tickets for beer, hard seltzer and cocktails, and a special additional craft, also for $39. For an additional $10, guests can indulge in brunch from Nana G’s Chicken & Waffles food truck. West End: 1010 White St., Atlanta. 404-254-2232. Avondale Estates: 135B Maple St., Decatur. 404-997-8589, wildheavenbeer.com.

Hampton + Hudson will host a Galentine’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a limited waffle special, bellinis, champagne and rosé specials all day. The Inman Park restaurant will play “Parks and Recreation” continuously and each guest will receive a Galentine’s Day limited edition print while supplies last. For extra fun, there will be a Galentine’s Day photo booth. 299 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com.

Caption It’s all smiles as three girlfriends finish the Horizon Race Solutions’ Galentine’s Day 5K race. Courtesy of Horizon Race Solutions. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption It’s all smiles as three girlfriends finish the Horizon Race Solutions’ Galentine’s Day 5K race. Courtesy of Horizon Race Solutions. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Horizon Race Solutions, a race timing and event management company, is offering a 5K road race at Piedmont Park on Feb. 13 starting at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $40 and benefits Girls on the Run of Atlanta, an evidence-based after-school program that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. Post race goodies include chocolate-covered strawberries, coffee, a DJ, raffles and card-crafting station. 216-870-9906, runhorizon.com.

Alpharetta’s mixed-use complex, Avalon, is celebrating the holiday 5-9 p.m. Feb. 10. The first 300 women to visit the concierge will receive a special treat. Retail and restaurants will have special promotions such as at Colletta, which is offering a complimentary glass of prosecco, or 10 % off all purchases at Johnny Was, along with complimentary champagne and treats. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000, experienceavalon.com.

Halcyon, the Big Creek Greenway-connected mixed-use village in Forsyth County, is celebrating Galentine’s Day in a big way. For starters, it will host its third annual “Ladies Night Out: Galentine’s Party” on Feb. 10 where women will enjoy an evening of cocktails, music and special events. Tickets are $10, with all proceeds benefiting Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelter, the Southeast’s largest no-kill dog and cat shelter.

In addition, there will be salsa dancing instruction hosted by Eclipse di Luna, a DJ and dancing at HOBNOB, a puppy kissing and cuddling booth with adorable pets from FurKids, and retail and restaurant offers. All ticketed guests will also receive a complimentary flower from Embassy Suites Halcyon and a free facial at Clean Your Dirty Face. Rise & Wine will host a wine tasting experience for $10 and Board & Brush will have a Make and Take Wooden Projects workshop for $15. 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 470-223-3665, visithalcyon.com.

Caption Marietta’s RockBox Fitness is offering a Galentine’s Day special where two women can take a free class and then get a deal on the first month’s membership fee. Courtesy of RockBox Fitness. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption Marietta’s RockBox Fitness is offering a Galentine’s Day special where two women can take a free class and then get a deal on the first month’s membership fee. Courtesy of RockBox Fitness. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Marietta’s RockBox Fitness, which describes itself as “where fight club meets nightclub”, is offering a Galentine’s Day Special. Two women can take a free class between Feb. 1 and 13 and they can sign up for the first month at $99, which is almost half price. 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-637-0090, rockboxfitness.com.