Galentine’s Day still going strong

It even took Hallmark Cards by surprise. We’re talking about Galentine’s Day, a fictional holiday created by the television sitcom, “Parks and Recreation,” to celebrate female friendships.
The show’s heroine, Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, explains the day as “Every Feb. 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating lades. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”
The episode, which aired in 2010, hit a nerve with women across the country and the day before Valentine’s Day (obviously not by accident), women gather and celebrate their friendships. They may go out to dinner, play a game of tennis, have a spa day — or more often than not — have a glass of wine in someone’s living room and talk.
This year’s Galentine’s Day celebrations may be a bit muted because it’s on the same day as the Super Bowl. Regardless of the unfortunate timing, few things before have stopped women from gathering and having fun, and businesses are more than ready to help them, including Hallmark.
“To all Atlanta women and their besties on Galentine’s Day, I wish for you salud, amor, dinero. Health, love and wealth,” said Mimmo Alboumeh, chef and founder of Botica. Botica, which is opening a second location at Phipps Plaza this fall, is offering all women a glass of Freixenet for Galentine’s Day.
Other establishments celebrating the day include:
HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern is hosting a Galentine’s Party on Feb. 12 starting at 8 p.m., at its four locations and will feature a DJ and a prime rib special. From Feb. 12-14, HOBNOB also will serve a $5 champagne special and $20 champagne tasting. No reservation is needed at the Perimeter and Brookhaven locations, but is strongly recommended for Halcyon and Atlantic Station. Dunwoody: 1211 Ashford Crossing, Atlanta. 470-395-7904. Alpharetta-Halcyon: 6690 Town Square, #420, Alpharetta. 470-448-5672. Atlantic Station: 245 18th St., Atlanta. 404-343-2800. Brookhaven: 804 Town Blvd., A1010, Atlanta, 404-464-8971. hobnobatlanta.com.
Wild Heaven Beer Breweries are hosting two special parties in honor of Galentine’s Day and will introduce a special pink-themed beer called “Poetic, Noble Land Mermaid,” Cherry + Hibiscus Sour. On Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., besties can participate in a flower crown-making class with Fauna & Fig, a tarot card reading, grab photos in a themed photo booth at the West End location. For $39, guests will receive all dried flower crown making supplies, three drink tickets for Wild Heaven beer, hard seltzer and cocktails, a tarot card reading, and can grab memorable pics in a Galentine’s-themed photo booth. As an extra add-on, Wild Heaven West End will also offer a special cheese & meat board for two along with their regular menu.
On Feb. 12, the Avondale location will celebrate its sixth Galentine’s Day by also offering a flower-crown making class with Fauna & Fig, three drink tickets for beer, hard seltzer and cocktails, and a special additional craft, also for $39. For an additional $10, guests can indulge in brunch from Nana G’s Chicken & Waffles food truck. West End: 1010 White St., Atlanta. 404-254-2232. Avondale Estates: 135B Maple St., Decatur. 404-997-8589, wildheavenbeer.com.
Hampton + Hudson will host a Galentine’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a limited waffle special, bellinis, champagne and rosé specials all day. The Inman Park restaurant will play “Parks and Recreation” continuously and each guest will receive a Galentine’s Day limited edition print while supplies last. For extra fun, there will be a Galentine’s Day photo booth. 299 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com.
Horizon Race Solutions, a race timing and event management company, is offering a 5K road race at Piedmont Park on Feb. 13 starting at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $40 and benefits Girls on the Run of Atlanta, an evidence-based after-school program that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. Post race goodies include chocolate-covered strawberries, coffee, a DJ, raffles and card-crafting station. 216-870-9906, runhorizon.com.
Alpharetta’s mixed-use complex, Avalon, is celebrating the holiday 5-9 p.m. Feb. 10. The first 300 women to visit the concierge will receive a special treat. Retail and restaurants will have special promotions such as at Colletta, which is offering a complimentary glass of prosecco, or 10 % off all purchases at Johnny Was, along with complimentary champagne and treats. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000, experienceavalon.com.
Halcyon, the Big Creek Greenway-connected mixed-use village in Forsyth County, is celebrating Galentine’s Day in a big way. For starters, it will host its third annual “Ladies Night Out: Galentine’s Party” on Feb. 10 where women will enjoy an evening of cocktails, music and special events. Tickets are $10, with all proceeds benefiting Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelter, the Southeast’s largest no-kill dog and cat shelter.
In addition, there will be salsa dancing instruction hosted by Eclipse di Luna, a DJ and dancing at HOBNOB, a puppy kissing and cuddling booth with adorable pets from FurKids, and retail and restaurant offers. All ticketed guests will also receive a complimentary flower from Embassy Suites Halcyon and a free facial at Clean Your Dirty Face. Rise & Wine will host a wine tasting experience for $10 and Board & Brush will have a Make and Take Wooden Projects workshop for $15. 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 470-223-3665, visithalcyon.com.
Marietta’s RockBox Fitness, which describes itself as “where fight club meets nightclub”, is offering a Galentine’s Day Special. Two women can take a free class between Feb. 1 and 13 and they can sign up for the first month at $99, which is almost half price. 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-637-0090, rockboxfitness.com.
