Frank Hyder’s immersive images are ideal for Bill Lowe Gallery relaunch

Frank Hyder

But they are anything but anthropological documents; the palette and the composition make clear that these are images straight from the artist’s unconscious. They are more akin to visions than to the type of portraiture so loved by travel photographers. Even when the flora seems familiarly tropical, its luminescent quality lifts it out of the realm of botanical taxonomy.

Hyder is out to enchant, and to re-enchant our relationship with a natural world from which we have long been divorced by denial. His goals are more shamanic than eco-touristic, as his portrait series titled “Shaman” would indicate. He wants to dig deep into viewers’ distracted attention spans and shake things up until we begin to see — and see differently.

This four-decade-long quest may not resonate with all viewers, but Hyder is determined to address only those who want to learn his language. His work works best for those who are willing to see cinematic tropes translated into a hugely hallucinatory realm that achieves its own sort of authenticity. His works were immersive before immersive environments became fashionable.

The earliest works in the show, from the 1980s, seem to stem in part from expressions of European myth-tinged models of unconscious processes, except for a Biblical-appearing “Prophet.” The archetypes migrate more unambiguously toward the tropics in succeeding decades.

In a sense, these earlier works could all bear the same title as one Symbolist-like piece of 1988, “Dreams and Memories.” But even when they semi-quote abstract patterns from Klimt or Redon (or the sources from which Klimt and Redon got those patterns), the dramatically luminous vision is distinctly that of Frank Hyder.

Frank Hyder's "Dreams and Memories"

A few years later, Hyder is firmly engaged in an individualistic exploration of the threatened territories that were shaped by the European imagination and so often thought of as the Earthly Paradise.

Hyder’s spectacular sincerity is eminently evident. It is impossible not to be impressed by the consistency of his intentions and his vision over the course of decades. He has created work mostly in a type of chromatic bas-relief that is anything but commonplace in contemporary painting.

His visions may have a traceable path of kindred aesthetic and intellectual currents of thought and action, but his artwork itself is sometimes very nearly unique.

VISUAL ARTS REVIEW

“Frank Hyder: Poet of a Threatened Eden”

Through April 30. Bill Lowe Gallery, 764 Miami Circle, Suite 210, Atlanta. 404-352-8114, lowegallery.com.



