First Voices Festival returns with powwow, concert and film screening

Things to Do
By ArtsATL Staff – ArtsATL
47 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.\

The annual First Voices Festival returns for its second year with a Native American powwow this weekend, a concert, a film screening and other activities.

The festival begins Friday with an evening of storytelling and music from Mvskoke Nation elder and flutist William Harjo at the 7 Stages Theatre. A reception at 6:30 p.m. prior to the concert will feature sweet and savory fry bread dishes from the Cherokee-owned Three Sisters Soulfood. The concert is free.

The powwow will be held Saturday and Sunday at the soccer field in Little Five Points. The only powwow in the city of Atlanta, it will feature dancers in traditional Native American dress, dance contests, musicians and vendors selling goods crafted by indigenous artisans. The powwow is free, but donations are encouraged. It runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, and a free shuttle will be available from 7 Stages to the soccer field.

The First Voices Festival concludes November 24 at 7:30 p.m. with a screening of Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World at the Plaza Theatre. The critically-acclaimed full-length documentary looks at the surprisingly deep influence of indigenous musicians on the history of rock ‘n’ roll, from bluesman Charley Patton to Link Wray, Robbie Robertson, Jimi Hendrix and many others.

A Native American mini-market will be set up in the lobby. Tickets are $15.

The festival is produced by 7 Stages in collaboration with Turtle Island Trading, Zintkala Zi Powwow, the Little Five Points Business Association and the Plaza Theatre.

