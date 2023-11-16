First Voices Festival returns with powwow, concert and film screening

The powwow will be held Saturday and Sunday at the soccer field in Little Five Points. The only powwow in the city of Atlanta, it will feature dancers in traditional Native American dress, dance contests, musicians and vendors selling goods crafted by indigenous artisans. The powwow is free, but donations are encouraged. It runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, and a free shuttle will be available from 7 Stages to the soccer field.

The First Voices Festival concludes November 24 at 7:30 p.m. with a screening of Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World at the Plaza Theatre. The critically-acclaimed full-length documentary looks at the surprisingly deep influence of indigenous musicians on the history of rock ‘n’ roll, from bluesman Charley Patton to Link Wray, Robbie Robertson, Jimi Hendrix and many others.

A Native American mini-market will be set up in the lobby. Tickets are $15.

The festival is produced by 7 Stages in collaboration with Turtle Island Trading, Zintkala Zi Powwow, the Little Five Points Business Association and the Plaza Theatre.

