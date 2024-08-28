Family memorabilia related to death worth saving

Funeral guest books are important items and my family saved many of those. They can give you names of relatives you might not have been aware of. My grandmother Thomas even created a scrapbook of all the sympathy cards she received when her husband died in 1940. These cards provided some good clues to relatives in North Carolina.

Some people even had post-mortem photographs of the dead made, some actually in their coffins. The author also points out that some families saved the metal coffin plates with the name of the deceased on them which they would have removed before the burial.

Think about what your family may have, or ask about, and whatever you find, be sure you save the items or get copies for your own collection.

Arab-American Genealogy Society

The National Society for Arab and Arab American Genealogy has been created and can be found at arabamericangenealogy.com. They host various discussion groups on research, DNA and other genealogy topics, with past webinars and other features in their members-only section. If this is your ancestral heritage, this should be a helpful organization to check out.

Artificial intelligence Q&A

If you want to know more about how artificial intelligence is being used in genealogy and how it may further help things in the future, check with the National Genealogical Society’s AI program director, Steve Little, at aigenealogyinsights.com.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.