“Out on Film” Festival releases scary film shorts for Halloween

These are pretty scary times, despite Halloween.
Even so, “Out on Film,” Atlanta’s LGBTQ film festival, is releasing a series of Halloween-themed shorts available virtually from Oct. 30-Nov. 1. They just might give you the license you need to scream out loud and release some pent-up angst.
Here’s a list of the films, which will be also be followed by conversations with the directors. But be aware, though the movies are free, they are only available for screening until 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
“Tonight It’s You” by Dominick Haxton. CJ ventures out for a late night hook up when things take a dark turn, leading him into something much more sinister than he could ever imagine.
“Cleanse” by Magdalene Burger. A lonely Pranic healer pushes her body and her spiritual health to the brink when she is confronted with an especially horrific and spiritually-trying healing session.
“The Quiet Room” by Sam Wineman. When Michael’s attempt at suicide awakens a psych ward demon, he must stop the demon before she kills everyone in the hospital.
“Dama Branca” by Panta Mosleh. On a creepy night, three women on the road get in an argument about something silly. Just then, they bring their car to a screeching stop. The lady in white appears - bloody, messy and with a purpose.
“Stigma” by David Velduque. A young man opens the door on a Friday night and a nightmare begins.
“Conversion Therapist” by Bears Rebecca Fonte. A pansexual, polyamorous trio kidnap a “pray-the-gay-away” evangelical conversion therapist and torture him until he sees the light.
“Blame it on Toby” by Richard Knight Jr. A young gay couple face horrifying consequences when they become ensnared with Arthur Prentiss-Wilcox (Kevin J O’Connor), one of the world’s most wealthy and eccentric men, and his doll Toby.
“Out of Film” Festival Halloween Shorts
Friday, Oct. 30, 7p.m. – Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 a.m. https://watch.eventive.org/oof
Two sets of talkbacks with the short film directors will accompany the program. The program is free but donations are accepted.