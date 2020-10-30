“Out on Film” Festival releases scary film shorts for Halloween

“The Quiet Room” by Sam Wineman. When Michael’s attempt at suicide awakens a psych ward demon, he must stop the demon before she kills everyone in the hospital.

“Dama Branca” by Panta Mosleh. On a creepy night, three women on the road get in an argument about something silly. Just then, they bring their car to a screeching stop. The lady in white appears - bloody, messy and with a purpose.

“Stigma” by David Velduque. A young man opens the door on a Friday night and a nightmare begins.

“Conversion Therapist” by Bears Rebecca Fonte. A pansexual, polyamorous trio kidnap a “pray-the-gay-away” evangelical conversion therapist and torture him until he sees the light.

“Blame it on Toby” by Richard Knight Jr. A young gay couple face horrifying consequences when they become ensnared with Arthur Prentiss-Wilcox (Kevin J O’Connor), one of the world’s most wealthy and eccentric men, and his doll Toby.

“Out of Film” Festival Halloween Shorts

Friday, Oct. 30, 7p.m. – Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 a.m. https://watch.eventive.org/oof

Two sets of talkbacks with the short film directors will accompany the program. The program is free but donations are accepted.