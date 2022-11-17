Emory Dance Company to explore somber themes in contemporary dance mixed bill

Women — and men — are sometimes disparagingly referred to (or think of themselves) as ugly ducklings, before they grow into their authentic, confident selves. Staib’s “Ugly Duckling” is a contemporary ballet for 12 dancers that delves into aging, beauty, vulnerability, elegance, what society expects of us, what is real and what is a façade. Staib’s company staibdance made waves back in 2019 with his critically acclaimed work “fence”; he is creating a new, equally ambitious work, “Ararat,” about the Armenian genocide, which will premiere in January 2023

Violence against women and children globally, particularly during the Rwanda genocide, was the starting point for guest choreographer Jackson’s work “command[ME]N(o)t: An Effort to Understand & Surrender Everything.” The choreographer describes it as a “love letter” to those who have suffered sexual abuse, violence and assault. Jackson graduated from and now teaches at Spelman College. Her work “A·li·en Woman” premiered virtually at the 2020 Ubumuntu Arts Festival (Kigali, Rwanda) in 2020 and was presented as the 22nd Day of Peace via the 100 Days of Peace virtual art exhibition via The Peace Studio in New York.

As for Henry VIII’s six wives, assistant professor Myers first heard the phrase “divorced, beheaded, survived” in the Broadway musical “Six.” (The phrase is one way English schoolchildren learn the fate of the king’s last three wives; the first three were “divorced, beheaded, died.”) The resilience of those women, and of “Chicago’s” Roxie Hart, who turned the tables on men centuries later, was the starting point for Myers’ “MOXIE.” The work explores different aspects of women, from the fun and flirtatious to the aggressive, strong and athletic.

