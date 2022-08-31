Emory Chamber, Atlanta Chamber Players and Schwartz announce new seasons

The season will also include concerts by Atlanta Master Chorale, Béla Fleck, and jazz bassist and vocalist esperanza spalding accompanied by pianist Fred Hersch, who are each doing artist residencies at Schwartz.

The Atlanta Chamber Players will launch its 47th season at the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church on October 23 with music by Mozart, and Robert Schumann and Clara Schumann. The concert will also include the regional debut of composer Benjamin Horne’s work for clarinet, violin, cello and piano.

The season will conclude on May 21 at the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta with a world premiere piano quintet written by Brian Raphael Nabors, who won the 2019 Rapido! National Composition Contest hosted by the Atlanta Chamber Players.

The players have a roster of more than a dozen of the city’s best classical musicians, many whom are part of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

The Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta will mark its 30th anniversary season with over 60 events on the Emory University campus, the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta and other locations across the city.

The season will be highlighted by a January 21 concert with David Shifrin, a clarinetist who is only one of two wind players to be awarded the Avery Fisher Prize in the past 50 years. Shifrin is an in-demand orchestral soloist who has performed with the Cleveland Orchestra, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and the American Symphony Orchestra. He teaches graduate-level clarinetists at Yale University and coaches chamber music ensembles.

The series will also feature concerts by numerous local classical music figures, including David Coucheron, Julie Coucheron, Brice Andrus, Laura Ardan, Elizabeth Remy Johnson, Helen Hwaya Kim and others.

The season kicks off Sept. 17 with a chamber music concert that includes music by Brahms, Haydn, Ravel and Mendelssohn, featuring pianist William Ransom, the founder and artistic director of the music society.

In addition to its traditional locations, the series will have performances at the Georgia Aquarium, The Museum of Contemporary Art, the Atlanta History Center, the High Museum of Art and other venues.