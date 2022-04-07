Easter egg hunts, LEGO and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

The 86th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival features virtually every kind of art imaginable, a kids’ village with interactive make-and-take activities, music, food and more.

Atlanta Spring Wine Fest

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9. $50 in advance, $60 at the gate. Historic 4th Ward Park, 665 North Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Sample more than 50 wines and a limited selection of local beers, and listen to live music from Davis & the Love and tunes from DJ Qtip.

The Bachelor Live on Stage

7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10. $35-$95, plus fees. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office).

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour features Rodney Matthews from “The Bachelorette” as the on-stage bachelor, with Becca Kurfin serving as the host. A handful of women selected from the audience will get to experience what life at the mansion is like, so come dressed to the nines.

Cobb

Big Shanty Festival

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 9 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 10. The parade is at 9:30 on Saturday. Free admission. Downtown Kennesaw.

Shop from more than 150 arts and craft vendors and enjoy a parade, food, live entertainment, a beer garden and children’s activities.

Acworth Egg Hunt

Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, with egg hunts (divided by age groups) scheduled 10 minutes apart starting at 7:30 p.m. Free. Acworth Sports Complex, 4000 South Main St., Acworth.

The skydiving Easter Bunny makes a grand entrance before kids hunt for eggs and have fun with games and crafts.

Brick Fest Live

Caption If you or your kids love Legos, Brick Fest is the place to be this weekend. Credit: Bill Ingram

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10. $24.99-$44.99. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Shop for LEGO merchandise, see exhibits, participate in a live interactive seated stage show and meet Manny from season 1 of “Lego Masters.”

DeKalb

Eggstraordinary Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 9. Free. Lynwood Park outdoor basketball courts, 3360 Osborne Road, Brookhaven. 404-637-0709.

This new event provides special considerations for visually- and hearing-impaired kids as well as those who use wheelchairs and kids who are sensory-sensitive. Activities include beeping eggs, magnetic eggs with wands to help find them, a bean bag hunt for sensory-sensitive children and photo ops with the Easter Bunny. Bring your own basket to collect eggs.

Second Saturdays

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Harmony Park, Oakview Road and E. Lake Drive, Decatur.

Enjoy a monthly pop-up market featuring local arts, crafts, handmade body goods, jewelry and more. Music and Friends ATL will perform live music.

Decatur Easter Egg Hunt

Caption Children fill their baskets at the Decatur Business Association Easter Egg Hunt. Credit: Photo courtesy of the Decatur Business Association

10:30 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 9. Free. First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. 404-373-1653.

Bring the kiddos to hunt Easter eggs at this event, which is hosted by First Baptist Church Decatur and the Decatur Business Association. Other activities, including a photo booth for pictures with the Easter Bunny, will also be available.

North Fulton

Artisans Arts & Craft Show

Caption Shop for arts and crafts outside of Aurora Cineplex and The Fringe Miniature Golf this Saturday. Credit: From Area 51's Facebook page

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Free. Outside of Aurora Cineplex and The Fringe Miniature Golf, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977.

Shop works including jewelry, embroidered towels, pottery, soaps and wood working from local crafters and artisans.

Easter Egg Hunt

Noon-2 p.m. (Easter Egg hunt begins at 1 p.m.) Saturday, April 9. Free admission. World Harvest Church, 320 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell. 770-643-9223.

Kids can hunt for Easter eggs, win prizes, play in bounce houses and more. Food trucks will also be onsite.

Pysanky Egg Decorating

3 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Free. Ocee Library meeting room A, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-360-8897.

Decorate a Ukrainian Easter egg with traditional folk designs using hot beeswax, dye and a stylus. Attendees must be 13 or older.

Gwinnett

Spring Break Pop-Up

4 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Downtown Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Celebrate Spring Break with live music, a stilt-walking juggler and inflatable carnival games.

Walk the Talk

8 a.m. Saturday, April 9. Free. Bogan Park, 2723 N. Bogan Road, Buford. 770-822-3197.

Take a walk at an easy, enjoyable pace with knowledgeable health professionals and learn about stress management.

2nd Saturdays

Caption Meet artists from the Tannery Row Artist Colony in Buford as they open up their studios and explain their process. Credit: From tanneryrowartistcolony.net

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Free. Tannery Row Artist Colony, 554 West Main St., Buford. 470-326-6656.

Meet artists from the Tannery Row Artist Colony as they open their studio doors, answer questions and share their creative process.