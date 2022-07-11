Doobie Brothers taking it to the stage again

The Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary shows are the first tour that’s actively featured McDonald since he left to pursue his successful solo career in 1982. The former Steely Dan background vocalist came to the group in 1975.

McDonald elevated the Doobie Brothers’ acoustic, jam band-flavored sound by crafting and incorporating elements of R&B, jazz and gospel that helped take the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees into its next phase after Johnston stepped away due to complications from a bleeding ulcer.

Combined Shape Caption Tom Johnston performs at the Doobie Brothers concert, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. (Maya Giron/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP Combined Shape Caption Tom Johnston performs at the Doobie Brothers concert, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. (Maya Giron/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

“He was another person that loved harmony and what it brings to the music,” Simmons said. “That’s a signature for us. We’re still doing that, and we always will.”

“It’s been a long time since Mike was really involved in what we’re doing,” Simmons adds. “That’s another real highlight and bonus for the audience and all of us.”

Simmons and Johnston published the Doobie Brothers’ first ever memoir, “Long Train Runnin: Our Story of the Doobie Brothers,” with writer Chris Epting last May. The autobiography fully chronicles the band’s origins, its rotating membership, musical evolution, massive success, and struggles with illness.

Simmons made numerous attempts to tell the Vocal Group Hall of Famer’s story throughout the years but always ended up shelving or trashing whatever drafts he wrote. Epting finally convinced the group’s two senior members to tell the band’s story after he co-authored musician John Oates’ book, “Change of Seasons,” in 2017.

Simmons and Johnston agreed but thought it was necessary to include some perspectives from the surviving bandmates and members of their touring crew.

“A lot of it was rewritten by Tom and myself,” Simmons said. “It really was a personal journey for us, but it really came together because of Chris. We had some good input from the other members.”

“It grew to be much more detailed as we went forward,” Simmons adds, “but we’re pretty happy how we ended up and what we got.”

Combined Shape Caption Michael McDonald performs as part of the Doobie Brothers set, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. It is McDonald's first tour back with the Doobie Brothers in over 25 years. (Maya Giron/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP Combined Shape Caption Michael McDonald performs as part of the Doobie Brothers set, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. It is McDonald's first tour back with the Doobie Brothers in over 25 years. (Maya Giron/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Despite postponing their long-awaited reunion tour, the Doobie Brothers, minus McDonald, went back into the studio and released their 15th album, “Liberte” in October 2021. Working closely with producer John Shanks on the project, the Doobie Brothers’ delivered a 12-track collection of modern rock cuts that preserved their vocal chops.

Making “Liberte” was an opportunity for the Doobie Brothers to recreate the same magic, collaborative spirit and consistent harmonies with Shanks that they formed in their heyday as a best-selling act with their go-to producer, Ted Templeman.

“John recognizes what we value,” Simmons said. “Part of the reason we got signed in the first place was we had a signature sound.”

“We tried to incorporate everybody’s abilities and input, but it was always important to us to have great harmonies and vocals. We tried to incorporate all of the music we listened to because we just loved it.”

Simmons, 73, and the rest of the Doobie Brothers still feel like kids taking their string of timeless hits to the streets again. Playing and selling out arenas and amphitheaters again has stirred up some optimism from the band that originally earned its following playing dives and biker bars to keep broadening and attracting its cross-generational audience.

There’s also hope that McDonald will bring his blue-eyed soul back for more shows post-tour and potentially record another full-length project with the three core members. In the meantime, the Doobie Brothers are just enjoying the fruits of their longevity.

“We’ve been doing all of these things together,” Simmons said. “We’re enjoying it, continuing to do what we do, exploring new territory, and giving us a young outlook on life and where we’re going. We’re still looking forward to future endeavors.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour

7:30 p.m. July 17. $29.50-$129.50. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. concerts.livenation.com.