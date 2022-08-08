‘Desire Under the Elms’ sways at Actor’s Express

Combined Shape Caption The Actor's Express production of Eugene O'Neill's "Desire Under the Elms" features Ryan Vo and Precious West. Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Casey Gardner Ford Combined Shape Caption The Actor's Express production of Eugene O'Neill's "Desire Under the Elms" features Ryan Vo and Precious West. Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

Otherwise, their tempestuous romance is the least persuasive element of the melodrama — despite a few erotic directorial embellishments: Eben sauntering around the house, topless and in form-fitting underwear, as though in slow motion; and, later, he and Abbie standing on opposite sides of a solitary door separating their bedrooms, breathing heavily and pining longingly for one another.

Still, their back-and-forth love/hate relationship develops arbitrarily, at best, without adequate substantiation. In one scene, each of them recoils at the very sight of the other. In the next, they’re professing mutual infatuation. In periodic emotional breakdowns, Eben is angry and tormented one minute, chipper and “high on life” in the next. Initially, he reports Abbie’s crime to the local sheriff, but before you know it he’s suddenly begging for her forgiveness and assuming some of the blame himself. It’s an affair built purely on sexual attraction, not on any deeper or more soulful bond.

Vo (who previously co-starred in “Hometown Boy” at the Express) is capable enough, but West (whom I only recall seeing before as one of the peripheral muses in Out Front’s campy musical “Xanadu”) seems especially ill-equipped and out of her depth. She lacks much grasp of the maturity and vitality the character demands; she’s less cunning or calculating than petulant and pouting, more of a vacuous tease than genuinely alluring or sensual. (Never mind the wholly incongruous 21st-century hairstyle.)

Their physical interactions may be hot, but most of their impassioned dialogue is just a lot of hot air.

THEATER REVIEW

“Desire Under the Elms”

Through Aug. 28. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $20-$38. Actor’s Express (at King Plow Arts Center), 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-607-7469. www.actors-express.com.

Bottom line: More overwrought than provocative.