Dance lovers can stay in step with these recommended upcoming performances

Photo courtesy of Bautanzt Here/Jordan Young Photo courtesy of Bautanzt Here/Jordan Young

Nov. 9

Bautanzt Here’s ”Avoiding Highways” on the Beltline (Old 4th Ward tower). Nadya Zeitlin and her company perform in parks and other outdoor venues. This week they are on the Atlanta Beltline. Free.

Nov. 13

”Young People’s Concert: Radius Dance” at Spivey Hall. This company of dancers with disabilities and able-bodied dancers educates as it entertains. Tickets: $5.

Nov. 14

”Properties of Being” at Kennesaw State University Dance Theater. KSU’s dance faculty created new works for their students that will be performed in Marietta in a new program. Tickets: $15-$20.

Nov. 16

Omelika Kuumba’s “Soaring High” at ArtsXchange. African rhythm meets Atlanta vibe in this gathering of dancers, drummers and musicians. Tickets: $65 plus fees.

Dec. 5-8

Georgia Ballet’s ”The Nutcracker” at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. It’s that time of year again, and the classic Tchaikovsky ballet has emerged. First up is Georgia Ballet’s rendition in Marietta. Tickets: $39-$59.

Photo courtesy of Atlanta Ballet/Kim Kenne Photo courtesy of Atlanta Ballet/Kim Kenne

Dec. 7-26

Atlanta Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. A high-tech take on a holiday favorite. Tickets: $31-$161.

Photo by Charlie McCullers Photo by Charlie McCullers

Pairs well with …

Other events you might enjoy.

Dance lovers will appreciate the ballet photography of Charlie McCullers at Spalding Nix Fine Art (through Nov. 8). … Take an outrageous trip to an older time with Out Front Theatre’s production of Hairspray (through Nov. 9). … Jon Goode will speak about ”Black Curio,” his latest volume of stories and tales, at Portrait Coffee (Nov. 7).

