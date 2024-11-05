Dance lovers can stay in step with these recommended upcoming performances

Breaking: LIVE UPDATES | Polls open in Georgia as Harris, Trump eye historic election
Omelika Kuumba performs "Soaring High" at ArtsXchange on Nov. 16.

Omelika Kuumba performs "Soaring High" at ArtsXchange on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Omelika Kuumba)
By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL
1 hour ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Nov. 6

Core Dance’s ”Breath: in process” streaming online. This virtual film event explores the breath of the Earth vs. the modern world. Free.

Bautanzt Here performs "Avoiding Highways" on the Beltline on Nov. 9.

Nov. 9

Bautanzt Here’s ”Avoiding Highways” on the Beltline (Old 4th Ward tower). Nadya Zeitlin and her company perform in parks and other outdoor venues. This week they are on the Atlanta Beltline. Free.

Nov. 13

”Young People’s Concert: Radius Dance” at Spivey Hall. This company of dancers with disabilities and able-bodied dancers educates as it entertains. Tickets: $5.

Nov. 14

”Properties of Being” at Kennesaw State University Dance Theater. KSU’s dance faculty created new works for their students that will be performed in Marietta in a new program. Tickets: $15-$20.

Nov. 16

Omelika Kuumba’s “Soaring High” at ArtsXchange. African rhythm meets Atlanta vibe in this gathering of dancers, drummers and musicians. Tickets: $65 plus fees.

Dec. 5-8

Georgia Ballet’s ”The Nutcracker” at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. It’s that time of year again, and the classic Tchaikovsky ballet has emerged. First up is Georgia Ballet’s rendition in Marietta. Tickets: $39-$59.

Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker comes to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre from Dec. 7-26.

Dec. 7-26

Atlanta Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. A high-tech take on a holiday favorite. Tickets: $31-$161.

Charlie McCullers' dance photography, including "Twirl, No. 147," at Spalding Nix Fine Art through Nov. 8.

Dance lovers will appreciate the ballet photography of Charlie McCullers at Spalding Nix Fine Art (through Nov. 8). … Take an outrageous trip to an older time with Out Front Theatre’s production of Hairspray (through Nov. 9). … Jon Goode will speak about ”Black Curio,” his latest volume of stories and tales, at Portrait Coffee (Nov. 7).

