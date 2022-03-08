Come and laugh, says Atlanta Opera’s ‘Barber of Seville’

That’s the point, though. Tomer Zvulun, general and artistic director of the Atlanta Opera, imagined this season, the first back in the opera house due to the ongoing pandemic, as full of joy, humor and escapism. Next season will be the time for heady operas like “Madama Butterfly” and “Das Rheingold.” Michael Shell’s stage direction on Saturday embraced that instruction and cranked up the zaniness. (In a heartfelt but incongruously somber opening speech, Zvulun dedicated the show to the “millions of people currently suffering in Europe.”)

The costumes and production design reinforced this carefree, bubbly approach. With a stage design by Shoko Kambara and costumes by Amanda Seymour, the platform vibrated with midcentury-modern color. An Italian cool oozed from the set, giving a cinematic quality to the opera, which played out more like a screwball film than a theatrical work.

The cast of the Atlanta Opera's latest production, Rossini's "The Barber of Seville." Credit: Raftermen

Some operagoers might find it hard to fully commit to the production’s escapist vibe because, in a sign of the times, the masks have come off both in the audience and onstage. While proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is still required for admission to the Cobb Energy Centre, masks are now simply “encouraged,” and a large majority of patrons chose to go maskless. Patrons were told that due to poor ventilation in the pit, musicians, led by conductor Arthur Fagen, wore masks, and the crowd in the first three rows was required to mask up to protect the musicians. Even with stricter protocols in place, some patrons have been uneasy about returning to the theater — it’s hard to imagine how these changes could not impact attendance. (The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is also no longer requiring masks for concerts.) That being said, the house was reasonably full Saturday, so maybe the desire to get back out there and experience art like normal outweighs any health risks, whether real or simply implied.

OPERA REVIEW

“The Barber of Seville”

Additional performances 8 p.m. March 11 and 3 p.m. March 13. $45-$150. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 404-881-8885. atlantaopera.org.