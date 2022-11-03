College never quite ended for Straight No Chaser

But Craig Kallman, chairman and CEO of Atlantic Records, had other ideas after he noticed the still growing number of views of “The 12 Days of Christmas” and decided to check out the video himself. He was impressed enough to contact Ponce and Stine to see if Straight No Chaser would be interested in auditioning for the label.

“It was something that definitely none of us saw coming,” said Steve Morgan, one of the original members of Straight No Chaser, in an early October phone interview. “When Dan and Randy had gone to meet with Craig out in L.A., they still hadn’t told anybody because they kind of wanted to vet all of this before getting anybody excited.”

In the years since graduating from Indiana University, the original members had moved on to various careers. In Morgan’s case, he had gone on to pursue music, first in a group that included a couple of other Straight No Chaser grads that was briefly signed to RCA Records. The label, though, dropped the group after 9/11, and Morgan moved to New York to pursue theater. He eventually landed parts in a couple of Broadway shows, including a two-and-a-half-year stint in “Mamma Mia.”

That’s when he got a call from Stine.

“So I had come home from ‘Mamma Mia,’ and I was still in New York. I get a call, I mean, fairly late at night, probably 11 o’clock at night, saying ‘Hey, Steve-O, got a second? You better sit down for this one.’” Morgan recalled. “That’s kind of how it all began. Then when everybody flew in, we sang for them. They said ‘Yeah, let’s do this. Let’s make it happen.’”

In all, eight of the 10 original members of Straight No Chaser signed on, with two singers from later editions of the college group being chosen for the remaining open slots. Thinking Christmas music was the perfect introduction to the group, Kallman and Atlantic had the group debut with the 2008 Christmas album, “Holiday Spirits.” It became that season’s top holiday album seller on the iTunes and Amazon charts.

Since that auspicious debut, Straight No Chaser have released three more full-length Christmas albums and one Christmas EP, four full-length non-holiday albums and four non-holiday EPs, toured worldwide, achieving far greater popularity than anyone expected while being one of a handful of groups that has spearheaded a resurgence in the popularity of a cappella music.

The group has maintained their popularity even as several of the original singers have left (usually because of family commitments). Today, Straight No Chaser includes original members Morgan, Stine and Walter Chase, with Tyler Trepp, Jerome Collins, Michael Luginbill, Seggie Isho, Jasper Smith and Freedom Young — all of whom were part of later editions of the college version of Straight No Chaser — replacing departing singers.

Today’s edition of Straight No Chaser will spend this fall on tour. The group’s shows will emphasize non-holiday material until around Thanksgiving, at which point the set list will evolve into more of a Christmas production.

“We’ve got some (songs) that we want to bring back, just some of our favorites over the last, gosh, quarter of a century. Then we’ve actually got a lot of great new material, stuff we’re really, really excited to get out and put on its feet,” Morgan said. “We’ve got some just fun, upbeat songs that are going to get us up and moving, put some funk in our trunk, if you will.”

And along the way, the group will celebrate the 25th anniversary with fans.

“We’re going to have certain shows where we’re going to have some of the alums of the group come back and be a part of it, which will be a lot of fun,” Morgan said. “Definitely with our opening video we’ve tried to bring back some of those moments as well, telling some of our fun stories and also including some of the guys who have been part of the group in their time. So we’re trying to definitely give everybody who’s been a part of it a little shine.”

