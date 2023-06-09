Cocktails in the Garden will chill all summer with funk, folk, reggae, jazz

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

“Diversity” doesn’t just describe the plant, flower and tree species that you’ll see at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. It’s also apparent in its Cocktails in the Garden music series that kicked off in May and will stretch through September.

Upcoming shows include The Bonaventure Quartet’s jazz and swing, Wasted Potential Brass Band’s New Orleans sound and Smith & Calvert’s folk rock.

“The goal was to bring the community outside for activities and to revive the local music scene” after the pandemic, said Thomas Helland, curator of the event series.

Credit: Courtesy of The Bonaventure Quartet Credit: Courtesy of The Bonaventure Quartet

The hope is to attract a wider variety of visitors to reflect the cultural diversity of the Atlanta area. Expect to hear jazz, funk, Brazilian-Latin, folk, bluegrass, reggae, blues and more in six areas around the botanical garden.

The series continues through Sept. 30, followed by the Fest of Ales running Oct. 5-28.

Performances are every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening. Non-members can buy timed tickets to individual events that also give them access to the full botanical garden. However, the purchase of a one-year membership ($80 individual to $125 family) lets you experience it all at no extra charge.

SERIES PREVIEW

Cocktails in the Garden

Through Sept. 30. 5-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. $27-30, adults. $24-$27, ages 3-12. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org.

::

Shannon Marie is a freelance music journalist and educator.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.