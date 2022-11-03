Co-stars enhance Ensemble’s eerie ‘Turn of the Screw’

Credit: Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

In addition to the dashing but detached uncle who hires the woman to look after his discarded nephew and niece, May also portrays the skittish old housekeeper of the manor, and the mercurial teenaged nephew, recently expelled from boarding school under ominous circumstances. (Although, for some reason, Hatcher never establishes the young niece as an actual presence in his rendition of the story, no doubt May could have pulled off that role, too.)

Leidel’s singular performance, meanwhile, is a pure privilege to behold. She worked similar wonders transitioning between the many ups and downs of the Thackeray (anti)heroine Becky Sharp in “Vanity Fair.” Through her character in “Turn of the Screw,” she skillfully reveals a range of emotional intensity that’s even more amazing — going from a prim and proper “romantic at heart” in the opening scenes, willing to sacrifice of herself for the good of the children, to becoming unhinged and deranged by the end, convinced that those little “demonic horrors” drove their previous governess to suicide.

With a chillingly effective touch, director Donadio reflects her psychological unraveling by having the character physically undress over the course of the drama’s 90-plus minutes. It begins with her removing her jacket or vest in one scene, unfastening the top button of her blouse or letting down her hair in another, then taking off her shoes or her skirt, until finally she’s left only in an undergarment as her nightgown for the climactic conclusion. (Contributing the moody lighting and suspenseful sound designs are Elisabeth Cooper and Winston Johnson.)

The Georgia Ensemble show makes for a suitably unsettling chamber piece. The only real problem is that it often feels slightly misplaced and swallowed up playing out in such a disproportionate space.

Bottom line: Vividly performed and seductively unsettling.