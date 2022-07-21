Christmas in July, Shakespeare in the Park and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Visit your choice of over 85 restaurants and treat yourself at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, which promotes family fun and wellness.

Christmas 5K in July

8 a.m. Saturday, July 23. The Monroe, 306 Colonial Homes Drive NW, Atlanta. $35 in advance, $40 on race day.

Jingle your way from The Monroe apartment complex to the Beltline, loop the Bobby Jones Golf Course and finish back at The Monroe. The course is mostly flat and fast.

Welcome to the Metaverse: Wellness Underground

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24. $10. Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta.

Join a beginner’s yoga class held at Underground Atlanta’s DIGATL Gallery to fortify your mind, body and soul. The class ends with a popsicle from Mochapops and a discussion.

Cobb

Railroad Rendezvous

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Adults $10, seniors 65 and up $8, active duty military/student with ID/kids 3-17 $4, kids 2 and under free. The Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

Enjoy a day of family fun including a tractor show, blacksmithing and other demonstrations, interactive model train layout, and more. You’ll also have the rare chance to step aboard the historic General locomotive and look inside the cab.

Christmas in July

Combined Shape Caption Let the kids pose for photos with Santa at Marietta Square’s Christmas in July. Credit: From Marietta Square’s Winter Wonderland Facebook page Credit: From Marietta Square’s Winter Wonderland Facebook page Combined Shape Caption Let the kids pose for photos with Santa at Marietta Square’s Christmas in July. Credit: From Marietta Square’s Winter Wonderland Facebook page Credit: From Marietta Square’s Winter Wonderland Facebook page

10 a.m. Saturday, July 23. Marietta Square, 117 North Park Square, Marietta.

Visit Santa on the Square for photos, watch a live artisan, play Santa Bingo and more.

Sounds of the Springs Concert Series

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Free. Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive SW, Powder Springs.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the dance and beach music sounds of The Tony Howard Show band.

DeKalb

Movies in the Moonlight

9 p.m. Friday, July 22. Free. Peachtree Creek Greenway, 3 Corporate Blvd. NE, Brookhaven.

Bring the family to watch “The Secret Life of Pets.” You can buy refreshments on site or bring food in with you.

Boxcar Radio with Moody Hollow

Combined Shape Caption Head to Eddie’s Attic in Decatur on Friday to hear Boxcar Radio with special guest Moody Hollow. Credit: From Boxcar Radio’s Facebook page Credit: From Boxcar Radio’s Facebook page Combined Shape Caption Head to Eddie’s Attic in Decatur on Friday to hear Boxcar Radio with special guest Moody Hollow. Credit: From Boxcar Radio’s Facebook page Credit: From Boxcar Radio’s Facebook page

9:30 p.m. Friday, July 22. $15. Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough St., Suite B, Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Listen to Americana music from Boxcar Radio along with rock from Moody Hollow.

Summer Birding

8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, July 23. $10 general admission, free for members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Join Master Birder Rose Guerra on a walk through Dunwoody Nature Center’s trails as she helps you identify the birds present at this time of year. Binoculars will be available to borrow.

North Fulton

Taste Around Town

Combined Shape Caption Sample dishes from Alpharetta restaurants at Taste Around Town this Friday and Saturday. Credit: From alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com Credit: From alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com Combined Shape Caption Sample dishes from Alpharetta restaurants at Taste Around Town this Friday and Saturday. Credit: From alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com Credit: From alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, July 22 and noon-3 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. $85 plus taxes and fees. Union Hill Park, 1590 Little Pine Trail, Alpharetta.

Taste dishes from several Alpharetta restaurants, sample beer, wine and cocktails, watch cooking demos, and dance to live music.

The Addison Frei Trio

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.

Pianist Addison Frei is joined by Ben Wolfe on bass and Terreon Gully on drums.

Sands of Time Supermoon

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, July 22. $38 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road, #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

Bring your date — or BFF — with you to paint a supermoon scene on a canvas to take home. Beverages and light snacks are available to purchase.

Gwinnett

Shakespeare in the Park

Combined Shape Caption Watch “Henry IV Part I” at Grayson’s Shakespeare in the Park. Credit: From Grayson’s Shakespeare in the Park’s Facebook page Credit: From Grayson’s Shakespeare in the Park’s Facebook page Combined Shape Caption Watch “Henry IV Part I” at Grayson’s Shakespeare in the Park. Credit: From Grayson’s Shakespeare in the Park’s Facebook page Credit: From Grayson’s Shakespeare in the Park’s Facebook page

6:30 p.m. Friday, July 22-Sunday, July 24. Free. Grayson City Park Ampavilion, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson.

Watch “Henry IV, Part I” and see the king and his son Prince Hal go to battle to stop his former ally Hotspur.

Health Hero Day

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, July 22. Free. OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville. 678-277-0228.

Improve your health with activities, wellness tips, outdoor adventures, health screenings, resources and family-friendly fun.

Fridays-N-Duluth

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, July 22. Free. Duluth Town Green, 3167 Main St., Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Head to Main Street in Duluth for a Mardi Gras-themed party with food trucks, live music, themed photo ops and a parade.