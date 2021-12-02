Christmas fun, Founders Day parade and more: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Holiday Pops

Sing along to holiday favorites performed by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra in Marietta Saturday.

3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. $12 and up. Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 770-615-2908.

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra presents its traditional Holiday Pops concert featuring holiday favorites and a sing-along. Performances are socially distanced, and you’ll need to wear a mask and have proof that you’re fully vaccinated.

Powder Springs Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

6:30 p.m. parade starts, 7:30 p.m. tree lighting. Friday, Dec. 3. Parade starts at Marietta Street and goes downtown, tree lighting is in Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666.

Line Marietta Street to watch the parade and Santa as he passes by before heading to watch the Christmas tree lighting.

Smyrna Handmade Holiday Market

4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Free admission. Brawner Hall, 3180 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. 770-431-2842.

Find the perfect holiday gifts and check some names off your shopping list at the Smyrna Handmade Holiday Market.

DeKalb

Winter Wanderland

1 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Free admission. Businesses throughout the downtown central business district, Avondale Estates.

Snap photos with holiday characters including Santa and Olaf, shop at multiple artists markets, listen to live music and more.

Menorah Lighting

Celebrate Hanukkah with a menorah lighting and other fun activities in Decatur Sunday.

4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. $18 suggested donation per family. Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-898-0434.

Celebrate Hanukkah with the annual menorah lighting as well as hot drinks, latkes, doughnuts, music, crafts for kids and photos with Mr. Dreidel.

“A Christmas Carol”

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, continuing Dec. 8-12 and 15-19. $15-$35. Stage Door Theatre, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-396-1726.

Watch a performance of “A Christmas Carol” as Scrooge sees the ghost of Bob Marley.

Holiday Lights at Brook Run Park

Continuing nightly Thursday, Dec. 2-Sunday, Dec. 25 through Monday, Dec. 27. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Walk through Christmas displays decorated with 75,000 lights and inspired by popular holiday movies.

North Fulton

Jingle Jog

8 a.m. registration open, 9 a.m. first race starts. Sunday, Dec. 5. $25. The Hotel at Avalon, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta.

Bring the kids to race for one mile — although parents are encouraged, too — and let them have fun at holiday-themed stations featuring a balloon artist, kids’ obstacles, face painting and more. All participants are encouraged to wear Christmas pjs or other festive attire.

“Willy Wonka Jr.”

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. $12. Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell.

Enjoy the Roswell Youth Theatre’s production of “Willy Wonka Jr.,” a musical based on Roald Dahl’s timeless story.

Johns Creek Founders Day Parade

Watch more than 80 participants in the annual Johns Creek Founders Day Parade this Saturday.

10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Free. Lakefield Drive and Johns Creek Parkway, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.

Watch more than 80 participants — including Shriner clowns, colorful floats and local high school bands — kick off the holiday season at the Johns Creek Founders Day Parade. Hot chocolate, coffee and doughnuts will be available for purchase.

Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

5 p.m.-9 p.m., 6:30 p.m. tree lighting. Friday, Dec. 3. Town Green, 40 S. Main St., Alpharetta. Selfies and singalongs at North Main Street Park, corner of Hwy. 9 and Milton Avenue, Alpharetta.

Watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree on Town Green and then head to the park for selfies and singalongs with Santa.

Gwinnett

Winter FestExpo

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Free, but registration and ticket required. Lucky Shoals Park gym, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross.

Wear your ugliest sweater to compete in a contest, play jumbo games, shop with local vendors, enjoy a hot cocoa station and enter for giveaways.

Happyfeat’s Run Run Rudolph 5K

9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. $25-$30. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Wear your Christmas pjs, jingle bells or other holiday attire and run in this USATF-certified, electronic chip-timed race.

Christmas Village

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Historic Downtown Norcross.

Enjoy lots of daily events throughout the three-day celebration, including carriage rides and a tree lighting Friday, a petting zoo and face painting Saturday and cookie decorating and live music on Sunday.

Magicomedia

3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. $30 and up. Aurora Theatre, Strickland Family Mainstage, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Bring the family to enjoy a unique show in Spanish that includes magic, humor, The Vitamin Clown (from “America’s Got Talent”).