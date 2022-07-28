Chris Rock, back-to-school events and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival

Friday, July 29-Sunday, July 31. $15 classes, $65 one-day pass, $180 all-access pass. I-Inspire Dance Studios, 1735 Defoor Place, Atlanta.

The Afrikan Djeli Cultural Institute will host the 13th annual three-day festival of music and movement workshops. The event also features an African-inspired craft market, food vendors, a children’s camp and finale concert.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

7:45 Friday, July 29. $20 and up. State Farm Arena, 100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

See your favorite Smackdown superstars live, including Ronda Rousey, the Usos, Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn.

Cobb

Latin Explosion Homage to Santana

8 p.m. Friday, July 29. $35 and up. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. 770-819-7765.

Join guest stars Jon Secada and Luis Alas as they present a Latin Explosion Homage to legendary musician Carlos Santana.

Classic Car Cruise

4 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, July 30. $5 donation for local charity requested. Main Street, downtown Acworth. 770-917-1234.

See classic cars from days gone by, including Model T Fords and Chevy Chevelles.

Hot Fun in the Summer Sun

7 a.m. race day registration and check in, 8 a.m. race start Saturday, July 30. $35. Grand Motorcars, 890 Cobb Place Blvd. NW, Kennesaw.

Run a 5K with chip timing and awards on a mostly flat and scenic course in Kennesaw.

DeKalb

Brookhaven Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, July 30. Free admission. 1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Brookhaven.

Shop goods including local fruits and vegetables, artisan breads, humanely and organically raised and produced meats, eggs and cheese.

Decatur Ghost Tour

8 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Adults $20, $12 kids 10 and under. Meet at the bandstand behind the Old Courthouse, 101 East Court Square, Decatur. 404-296-7771.

Get a head start on Spooky Season as you tour some of Decatur’s historic sites that have claims of paranormal activity. Stops include one of the oldest two-story homes in Decatur and a twilight visit to Old Decatur Cemetery.

Morning Interpretive Hike

9 a.m. Friday, July 29 and Sunday, July 31. Meet at Davidson Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.

Join an Arabia Mountain naturalist for a one- to two-hour hike to take in the views and learn about the unique ecology and history of the preserve.

North Fulton

Opossum Breakfast

8 a.m.-9 a.m. Friday, July 29. $20 general admission, $10 CNC members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 237.

Enjoy a light breakfast alongside an opossum and learn about their care from staff members. A craft is also included, as is admission to CNC, so feel free to explore the grounds afterward.

Alpharetta Art in the Park at Brooke Street Park

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 30 and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.

Watch artists create pieces such as pottery, woodwork, metal work, watercolors and jewelry.

Cooking School Open House

4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Free, registration required. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8561.

Watch Publix Aprons Cooking School chefs cook a variety of dishes, sample food and wine (for guests 21 and up) and learn about their cooking schools.

Gwinnett

Family Fun Day & Back to School Event

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville.

Enjoy a fun-filled family day with gamer trucks, music, food trucks and vendors, a high school drumline showcase, choir showcase and a college fair. Free stuffed book bags will be given to kids (registration required).

Community Health Fair

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Free. Bogan Park, 2723 N. Bogan Road, Buford.

Visit with vendors, participate in health screenings, learn about community wellness activities, win giveaways and more.

Broadway at the Park

7 p.m. Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30. $10 general admission, $25 lawn chair seating. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 678-482-6333.

Watch a performance of “Sister Act Jr.” followed by a youth edition of “The Sound of Music.”