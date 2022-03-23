Cherry Blossom Festival, concerts and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

High Museum Wine Auction

Caption The High Museum hosts its largest annual fundraiser, the Wine Auction. Credit: From highmuseumwine.org

Thursday, March 24-Saturday, March 26. Events are ticketed separately and prices vary. Various venues. 404-733-5335

Buy tickets for various events — including the wine auction, ladies’ and gents’ luncheons, wine and dinner at private homes and more — at the High Museum’s largest annual fundraising event.

Sips Under the Sea — ‘70s Party

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, March 25. Non-members $46.95 general admission advance, $61.95 VIP advance. Members $42.95 general admission advance, $56.95 VIP advance. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000.

Pull out your platforms and go back to the ‘70s at the Sips Under the Sea Party. You’ll need to be 21 or older to attend this after-hours aquarium event that has popular cocktails, dining options, a live DJ and access to the main galleries.

Cobb

Georgia Food + Wine Festival

Caption Celebrate the best of Georgia and the South at the Georgia Food + Wine Festival. Credit: From Georgia Food + Wine Festival's Facebook page

Thursday, March 24-Sunday, March 27. $25 Sunday, $45 and up events on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-423-1330.

Celebrate the best of Georgia and the South with culinary superstars, beverage experts, farmers, artisans, live musicians and more. If you have kids, go on Sunday, when the festival will have a Kids Zone. Thursday, Friday and Saturday are for ages 21 and up.

Spring Fling

4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, March 25. Free admission. Legion Park at Sweetwater Creek, 5580 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell. 770-944-4309.

Join in the fun at Austell’s First Annual Spring Fling with inflatables, food trucks and a showing of the animated movie “Sing.” Remember to bring a blanket or lawn chair if you’re staying for the movie.

Kathleen Madigan

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26. $29.75 plus fees and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.

Award-winning comic and TV personality Kathleen Madigan brings her stand-up show to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

DeKalb

The Beacon Hill Concert Series

3 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Greenspace between the Ebster Gym (105 Electric Ave.), the Wilson Center and the Decatur Police Department, Decatur.

A Beacon elder will share memories of Beacon Hill before introducing live music from Porchfest favorites John Boy & Surround Sound. Black and Indigenous-owned food trucks will be onsite, and blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

Caption The annual Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival will be held this Saturday and Sunday. Credit: From brookhavenga.gov

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27. Blackburn park, 3501 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven.

Bring the family to enjoy two days of music, works from over 100 local and regional artists, a classic car show, Kidz Zone, Pet World, music and more.

Georgia Audubon Society Bird Walk

8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, March 26. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Bring some binoculars (or contact the Dunwoody Nature Center in advance to borrow a pair) and learn about Georgia’s birds from an Atlanta Audubon field trip leader.

North Fulton

Shamrockin’ for a Cure

Caption Live entertainment, food, beer, wine, cocktails, auctions and more are part of Shamrockin' for a Cure, which benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Credit: Daniel Kim kyudo28@gmail.com

7 p.m.-midnight. Saturday, March 26. $115. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-325-6973.

Party with a purpose as you enjoy live entertainment, food, beer, wine, cocktails, silent and live auctions and more to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Flashlight Egg Hunt

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Children 1-10 years old: residents: $12, non-residents: $18. Adults: residents: $4, non-residents $6. East Roswell Park Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Bring your kids and hunt eggs in the dark by using your flashlights. Online registration is required.

Spring Native Plant Sale

4 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 - CNC members only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 - general public. Free admission. Plant prices $5-$35. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Buy native plants to attract butterflies, pollinators and birds to your garden. Horticulturalists and local experts will be at the sale to answer your questions and help you find the right plants.

Gwinnett

‘The Little Mermaid’

7 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-682-9238.

Go on a journey with Ariel and her friends in the Southern Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Southeast Exotic Bird Fair

Caption Head to the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds & Expo Center for exotic birds and everything you'll need to care for them. Credit: From the Southeast Exotic Bird Fair's Facebook page

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27. $4 adults, kids 16 and under free. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

See exotic birds and shop for food, cages, toys and more.

Run 4 Hope 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, March 26. $40. Suwanee Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Run or walk a chipped 5K to benefit Relay for Life Gwinnett, and stay for vendors and a celebration afterward. Strollers and pets are welcome during the race.