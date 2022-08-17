Bennifer’s marriage? Gone. Georgia mansion where it began? Still standing

“Bennifer,” one of Hollywood’s most iconic power couples, is no more — again. But that doesn’t mean Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fans can’t enjoy a quick trip down memory lane. After all, the Grammy nominee and the Oscar winner celebrated their second marriage right here in the Peach State — inside a Georgia mansion.

Estimated to have a net worth of $150 million, Ben Affleck has locked down some truly impressive luxury real estate investments over the years. To celebrate his Las Vegas elopement with Lopez back in July 2022, the “Good Will Hunting” star took his $7.6 million Georgia mansion off the market to host his wedding celebration with his bride and family.

According to Homes and Gardens, the house is a remarkable imitation plantation mansion. Overlooking the North Newport River on Hampton Island, the “Big House” estate sprawls more than 86 acres. At 6,000 square feet, the massive mansion features classic furnishings and pinewood flooring. Two other structures, the Summer Cottage and Oyster House, are also included with the estate.

The Summer Cottage can be found just down the path from the rear of the veranda. The cottage features a large fireplace, metal roof and is just next to the river. The home’s outdoor deck offers an overlook of the river, and the nearby dock hosts a replica of Ernest Hemingway’s fishing boat, Pilar.

The Oyster House features three master suites and five bedrooms across its 10,000-square-foot structure, including kids’ rooms that feature bunk beds built of salvaged timber from old sailing ships.

The estate also comes equipped with equestrian facilities and a private deep-water dock with access to the sea.

Engel & Volkers America’s Richard Mopper spoke with Homes and Gardens on the estate’s offerings.

“This property truly captures the spirit of Savannah’s Southern charm,” he said. “From its veranda views of the river and expansive pastures, to the properties’ multiple luxurious residences adorned with decadent features and classic Southern style, every corner of the estate exudes the warmth and hospitality that are unique to America’s South.”

What began as a warm celebration with Southern charm inside a “crown jewel” Georgia mansion two years ago has ended with a divorce filing in Los Angeles. After two decades and two weddings, the couple has decided to split.

Lopez filed for divorce in L.A.’s Superior Court on Tuesday, as first reported by TMZ. She listed the couple’s date of separation as April 26.