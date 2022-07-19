ajc logo
X

TMZ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set to party near Savannah post-wedding

Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. The couple have obtained a marriage license in Nevada, according to court records posted Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. The couple have obtained a marriage license in Nevada, according to court records posted Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

TMZ reports that the recently married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going to hold a private party at a home Affleck owns outside of Savannah.

The gossip site said Affleck owns a home in Riceboro, Georgia, south of Savannah not far from the coast and the party will include close family and friends. It says the house sits on 87 acres and has 6,000 square feet and three bedrooms. Affleck tried to sell it for $8 million in 2019 but pulled it off the market when nobody bit, the site said.

TMZ also broke the story of the elopement early Saturday morning in Las Vegas at one of the chapels. The couple dated and were engaged in the early 2000s, broke up for 17 years, then reunited last year.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Well-known Buckhead apartment building sold for $136M4h ago
Developers sue Gwinnett over controversial Duluth-area zoning case
23h ago
The Jolt: GOP still steamed a year after losing All-Star game over voting rights
4h ago
UPDATED: Georgia congressman fights subpoena from Fulton grand jury
2m ago
UPDATED: Georgia congressman fights subpoena from Fulton grand jury
2m ago
Byron Allen’s company planning to buy Black News Channel for $11 million
4h ago
The Latest
Georgia casting briefs: Chris Pratt in talks to join ‘Electric State’; Diane Lane in ‘Man...
4h ago
Byron Allen’s company planning to buy Black News Channel for $11 million
4h ago
Atlantic Station will be home to Museum of Illusions
20h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top