Kelly Clarkson reveals she won’t let her kids have social media

“American Idol” alum and talk show host Kelly Clarkson opened up about parenting in a recent interview with PEOPLE. Like most parents, the Grammy Award winner admits to figuring things out as she goes.
But there’s one thing Clarkson is firm on: no social media apps for her two kids, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7.
“My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now, he’s not letting them do it either,” Clarkson said of ex-husband Brandon Blackwell, noting that co-parenting has gotten easier with time. “I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”
Clarkson understands the impact social media can have on children.
“That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye,” Clarkson told the outlet. “So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have it.”
According to Common Sense Media, “over two-thirds of 11- to 17-year-olds we surveyed said they ‘sometimes’ or ‘often’ find it difficult to stop using technology.” Social media has proven to be addicting, and experts have called for policy changes to protect younger users.
“We’re in the middle of a youth mental health crisis, and I’m concerned that social media is contributing to the harm that kids are experiencing,” Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN.
