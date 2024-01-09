Kelly Clarkson reveals she won’t let her kids have social media

“American Idol” alum and talk show host Kelly Clarkson opened up about parenting in a recent interview with PEOPLE. Like most parents, the Grammy Award winner admits to figuring things out as she goes.

But there’s one thing Clarkson is firm on: no social media apps for her two kids, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7.

“My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now, he’s not letting them do it either,” Clarkson said of ex-husband Brandon Blackwell, noting that co-parenting has gotten easier with time. “I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”