Celebrating 20th anniversary of ‘Underneath,’ Hanson keeps bopping along

Credit: Photo courtesy of Hanson Credit: Photo courtesy of Hanson

Recently, Taylor Hanson phoned from the road for a quick chat about the tour, which opens its two-night Atlanta stand on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Q: How’s the tour going so far?

Taylor Hanson: It’s been great fun. We’re doing two nights in most cities, which kind of gives us a chance to take a few more risks, and we don’t have to pack everything into one show. Hopefully the fans can feel the energy and positivity we have for the tour and the material we’re honoring.

Q: Do you enjoy stripping the songs down a bit for the acoustic arrangements?

A: Absolutely. Playing these songs acoustically really brings it back down to the core of the song itself. But that’s the whole goal we’ve always had as musicians, I think, to put music out there, hoping people will find it and somehow relate to it. If they can relate to our whole sort of pop sensibility, then that’s fine, but in this format, the audience can hear the roots of where we’re coming from with these songs. … It’s a pretty unifying thing to experience from city to city.

Q: As you’re looking back on the Hanson catalog for this retrospective tour, how does it feel? Is it like looking back on your childhood in a way?

A: That’s absolutely true! With us, we started out so young and broke, it means a lot of marking things in the sand. I’m 41 now and we’ve been a band since I was 9 years old. That’s not how bands usually work — and we certainly realize how unusual that can be. Not only for us, but for the people who’ve been with us on this path.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Hanson Credit: Photo courtesy of Hanson

Q: It’s like you’ve grown up along with the audience, instead of the fans looking up to you as elders, you seem to be peers.

A: Exactly. Our history seems to go so far back with the fans. We definitely feel that we’ve all kinda grown up together. I think we actually share a lot more stories this way, too. Like tonight, we’re in Chicago. We look out and we may not necessarily know everyone’s names, but we sure know the faces because so many of the fans have been with us for so long now. We’ve seen them grow up as we’ve grown up! It’s kinda strange but it feels comforting at the same time … The band and audience are connected, in a solid bond. The music is what keeps us tied together. It’s really that simple.

Q: Since you’ve shared so much of your life with the fans, do you feel any sort of obligation to act as a role model for them?

A: That’s a good question. I do think we have a certain amount of responsibly, which comes with any kind public career path. As entertainers, we are asking people to come and listen to what we have to say musically. But I think the main responsibility we have is to just to continue to make things people will enjoy. I feel like if our songs mean something to me, then they’ll mean something to other people too. It’s a mutual appreciation society in a way.

Q: So the material needs to be relatable to complete the circle.

A: Yeah. If I can convey something about feeling happy or sad or motivated or even pissed off, then I think it will resonate with someone else, because I’m conveying a real emotion. So that’s the main responsibly we feel as band in general, to just not phone it in or go on Autopilot when we play. Songs go past you and they live on. Hopefully, people will continue to relate and enjoy them a long time from now. Even after we’re not around. That’s the goal, at least. When you share art, especially in the digital age, it’s going to always be out there somewhere. You share the music, and the best you can do is to hope it finds people. Then, if they embrace it, well that’s even better!

CONCERT PREVIEW

Hanson

John Calvin Abney and Phantom Planet open. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 22-23, $109 (includes ticketing fees but not taxes). Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-843-2825, thebuckheadtheatre.com.