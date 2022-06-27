Celebrate Fourth of July at smaller, community events

Peachtree City. The annual parade and fireworks will begin at Village on the Green then travel up Peachtree Parkway and end at Mcintosh Trail Recreation Center. Fireworks will take place over Lake Peachtree. 9 a.m.; fireworks begin at dusk. peachtree-city.org

Arbor Place Mall. This event, aptly called The Big Bang Celebration, will feature food vendors; train rides; live music and entertainment; a kids zone with bounce house, games and face painting; plus giveaways. 5-10:30 p.m. 6700 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville. 770.947.4244, arborplace.com.

Combined Shape Caption This parade in Serenbe has a small-town feel with decorated floats, walking musicians and the city fire truck. Courtesy of Serenbe. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption This parade in Serenbe has a small-town feel with decorated floats, walking musicians and the city fire truck. Courtesy of Serenbe. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Serenbe. For the a small town parade vibe, head to Serenbe which will hosts its 17th annual parade with decorated floats, golf carts, tractors, walking musicians, the city fire truck and more, all running along Selborne Lane from the gravel road at the Wildflower Meadow to Serenbe Stables. The event is approximately a 30-minute drive from Atlanta so visitors can make it a weekend getaway with a stay at the Inn at Serenbe or drive there on the holiday and have breakfast at The Blue Eyed Daisy. Parade begins at 10 a.m. serenbe.com.

Combined Shape Caption Take a riverboat cruise and enjoy unobstructed views of views in Chattanooga. Courtesy of Visit Chattanooga Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images Combined Shape Caption Take a riverboat cruise and enjoy unobstructed views of views in Chattanooga. Courtesy of Visit Chattanooga Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images

Chattanooga, Tennessee. If getting out of town for the Fourth is on your agenda, consider a day or weekend trip since this city is approximately a two-hour drive from Atlanta. Events throughout the holiday weekend will include Pops on the River, a celebration at Coolidge Park featuring outdoor entertainment with popular soul and R&B group Love, Peace & Happiness followed by a patriotic concert by the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera. The finale of the musical evening will be a large fireworks display. Visitors can also cruise around during a sightseeing tour on the Southern Belle Riverboat to see fireworks from the water. Musical performances begin at 5:30 p.m. July 2. Pops on the River, chattanoogapops.com. Boat ride times vary, chattanoogariverboat.com.

Combined Shape Caption Head to Dunwoody for holiday celebration featuring a parade, entertainment and free candy from NFA Burger. Courtesy of NFA Burger Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption Head to Dunwoody for holiday celebration featuring a parade, entertainment and free candy from NFA Burger. Courtesy of NFA Burger Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Dunwoody. Parade of Stars is the theme for this year’s festivities, organized by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association. The 2.7 mile parade route circles the heart of the suburb and will include a variety of floats, entertainment, music and giveaways from local sponsors including NFA Burger, which will offer candy from a retro car. Parade begins at 9 a.m. dunwoodyga.org.

Combined Shape Caption Head to Marietta for a day of family with activities including a parade, live music and fireworks. Courtesy of Kelly Huff Credit: Kelly Huff Credit: Kelly Huff Combined Shape Caption Head to Marietta for a day of family with activities including a parade, live music and fireworks. Courtesy of Kelly Huff Credit: Kelly Huff Credit: Kelly Huff

City of Marietta. Get in the red, white and blue spirit during a local parade, live entertainment, bell ringing, special kids zone, arts and crafts, food stalls and an evening fireworks display at the Let Freedom Ring Parade. Parade begins at 9 a.m. 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. mariettaga.gov.

Combined Shape Caption Fireworks displays may be viewed all around metro Atlanta next week, including at Stone Mountain Park. CONTRIBUTED BY STONE MOUNTAIN PARK Combined Shape Caption Fireworks displays may be viewed all around metro Atlanta next week, including at Stone Mountain Park. CONTRIBUTED BY STONE MOUNTAIN PARK

Stone Mountain Park. The Fantastic Fourth Celebration, held from July 1-5, will include live entertainment, fireworks, family attractions, laser light shows with state-of-the-art digital graphics and awe-inspiring effects and more. Various times. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690, stonemountainpark.com.

Kennesaw. Salute to America, the annual Independence Day festivities in historic downtown Kennesaw, will feature two stages of live music, street entertainment, food vendors, music, family-friendly activities and fireworks, visible from Depot Park and along Main Street. 6-10 p.m. July 3. kennesaw-ga.gov/salutetoamerica.

Combined Shape Caption Kennesaw's Salute to America will include live music, a Kid's Parade, food vendors and fireworks on July 3. (Courtesy of Kennesaw) Credit: City of Kennesaw Credit: City of Kennesaw Combined Shape Caption Kennesaw's Salute to America will include live music, a Kid's Parade, food vendors and fireworks on July 3. (Courtesy of Kennesaw) Credit: City of Kennesaw Credit: City of Kennesaw

Roswell. The annual Fireworks Extravaganza will offer live music, entertainment and food trucks. Guests can bring chairs and blankets to enjoy themselves at one of several fireworks viewing areas. Fireworks will begin at sunset. 6 p.m. Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. roswellgov.com.