Celebrate Father’s Day with 9 gifts that cater to his interests

Dads tend to be difficult to shop for because they seem to have everything they need and want. That doesn’t mean we can’t find ways to celebrate and surprise him this Father’s Day with extra special gifts that cater to his interests.
Reserve a spot in a culinary class with a famed chef, which can be just for him or you can make it a family affair. Order a book produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on the life of a revered local baseball legend. For self-care, make an appointment to a men’s salon so he can have everything trimmed from the neck up. Whether you opt for one or more of the following nine items, dads and special father figures will appreciate thoughtful and contemporary presents. Happy Father’s Day, fellas.
Pamper him. Indulge in self-care with a custom 75-minute haircut and hot lather shave at Groomed Gentlemen’s Parlour. Services are by appointment, so select a time that works best for Dad, or opt for a gift card that can be used for other professional haircuts, beard trims and shaves with relaxing hot towels, pre-shave oil, warm lather and aftershave lotion. It’s the perfect way to keep him looking fresh and clean. Haircut and lather, $70. 281 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-709-5011, groomedatl.com.
Credit: Handout
Listen up. A combination of high-quality audio and noise cancellation delivers excellent listening experiences with the AirPods Max from Apple. The new version of AirPods may look like old school headphones, but this modern update allows users to hear all notes with clarity and precision thanks to the snug fit and eight microphones to detect inward- and outward-facing noise. Pairs with iPhones and iPads. $549 with free engraving. apple.com.
Culinary class. Get a head start on Father’s Day with an online cooking class hosted by famed chef Emeril Lagasse via Sur La Table. The two-hour class will focus on preparing grilled smashed potatoes, chicken thighs with a Brazilian vinaigrette salsa and peaches with mascarpone and honey. Participants will cook from the comfort of their home and can download the grocery list as well as the recipes in advance for free. Registration is per household, so technically dad can grill solo or invite the entire family to participate. 6 p.m. June 17. $49. surlatable.com.
Credit: Handout
Flavor full. Amplify meal flavors with a seven-piece foodie gift set featuring an assortment of spices, grilling balsamic glaze and chili-infused olive oil from Giusto Sapore, an Italian and Mediterranean fine foods brand. Each seasoning can be added to appetizers, hors d’oeuvres, snacks or meals on Father’s Day and throughout the year. $59.99. giustosapore.com.
Credit: AJC/Triumph Books
Legendary book. Dads who love baseball will appreciate a 128-page commemorative book called “Hank Aaron: A Tribute To The Hammer” which celebrates the extraordinary life of Henry Louis Aaron, the great baseball legend. Produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the book features a foreword by Chipper Jones, more than 50 photographs plus impactful moments and milestones in Aaron’s baseball career, civil rights advocacy and philanthropic endeavors. $16.95. triumphbooks.com.
Credit: Handout
Work it out. Now that outside is open again, returning to the office or attending meetings seem inevitable. Elevate his work style with the gift of an Italian leather bag called the Alto Hidden Handle Brief from Dooney and Bourke. Details such as sleek leather buckle straps, a pair of leather top handles with an adjustable and removable canvas strap and contrasting red interior makes it easy for him to carry important items and personal effects, like his child’s favorite toy when he’s away, taking care of business. $695. dooney.com.
Credit: Handout
Get physical. Whether he’s looking to shed some pounds from his dad bod or to continue his workout routine, the workout bench pro from Zeno Gym brings the fitness experience home. The all-in-one resistance incline bench can be adapted for more than 100 exercises. This fitness system includes a bench, three pairs of bands with varying weights, a pair of handles and dual ankle straps, which can help him build muscle, tone up, improve flexibility and get a full body workout for his hot-guy summer and beyond. This home gym is lightweight and portable so he can get physical just about anywhere. $799. zenogym.com.
Delectable dessert. Tantalize his tastebuds with a dozen cupcakes in flavors including salted caramel, coffee toffee, red velvet and cookies and crème from Georgetown Cupcake. Each themed dozen is specially decorated with Father’s Day or Best Dad Ever. Orders can be placed online and picked up at the store; local delivery and national delivery is also available. $38 per dozen. 267 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-257-6502, georgetowncupcake.com.
Credit: Handout
Cut it off. A dual-side squeeze handle is ideal for trimming cigars, and the Tommy Bahama version features two stainless-steel blades for precision cutting of prized 64-gauge cigars. An accompanying leather sheath protects and stores the cutter for long-term use. $79.50. tommybahama.com.