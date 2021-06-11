Celebrate Father’s Day with 9 gifts that cater to his interests

Culinary class. Get a head start on Father’s Day with an online cooking class hosted by famed chef Emeril Lagasse via Sur La Table. The two-hour class will focus on preparing grilled smashed potatoes, chicken thighs with a Brazilian vinaigrette salsa and peaches with mascarpone and honey. Participants will cook from the comfort of their home and can download the grocery list as well as the recipes in advance for free. Registration is per household, so technically dad can grill solo or invite the entire family to participate. 6 p.m. June 17. $49. surlatable.com.

An assortment of spices plus flavored oil and a balsamic glaze will give his meals a flavorful boost all year round. Courtesy of Giusto Sapore Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Flavor full. Amplify meal flavors with a seven-piece foodie gift set featuring an assortment of spices, grilling balsamic glaze and chili-infused olive oil from Giusto Sapore, an Italian and Mediterranean fine foods brand. Each seasoning can be added to appetizers, hors d’oeuvres, snacks or meals on Father’s Day and throughout the year. $59.99. giustosapore.com.

Give the gift of a commemorative book about revered baseball player Hank Aaron. "Hank Aaron: A tribute to the Hammer" Courtesy of AJC/Triumph Books Credit: AJC/Triumph Books Credit: AJC/Triumph Books

Legendary book. Dads who love baseball will appreciate a 128-page commemorative book called “Hank Aaron: A Tribute To The Hammer” which celebrates the extraordinary life of Henry Louis Aaron, the great baseball legend. Produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the book features a foreword by Chipper Jones, more than 50 photographs plus impactful moments and milestones in Aaron’s baseball career, civil rights advocacy and philanthropic endeavors. $16.95. triumphbooks.com.

A leather bag with adjustable carrying options is great for carrying work essentials and more. Courtesy of Dooney & Bourke Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Work it out. Now that outside is open again, returning to the office or attending meetings seem inevitable. Elevate his work style with the gift of an Italian leather bag called the Alto Hidden Handle Brief from Dooney and Bourke. Details such as sleek leather buckle straps, a pair of leather top handles with an adjustable and removable canvas strap and contrasting red interior makes it easy for him to carry important items and personal effects, like his child’s favorite toy when he’s away, taking care of business. $695. dooney.com.

Creating a fitness routine is easy with an all-in-one at-home system. Courtesy of Zeno Gym Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Get physical. Whether he’s looking to shed some pounds from his dad bod or to continue his workout routine, the workout bench pro from Zeno Gym brings the fitness experience home. The all-in-one resistance incline bench can be adapted for more than 100 exercises. This fitness system includes a bench, three pairs of bands with varying weights, a pair of handles and dual ankle straps, which can help him build muscle, tone up, improve flexibility and get a full body workout for his hot-guy summer and beyond. This home gym is lightweight and portable so he can get physical just about anywhere. $799. zenogym.com.

Delectable dessert. Tantalize his tastebuds with a dozen cupcakes in flavors including salted caramel, coffee toffee, red velvet and cookies and crème from Georgetown Cupcake. Each themed dozen is specially decorated with Father’s Day or Best Dad Ever. Orders can be placed online and picked up at the store; local delivery and national delivery is also available. $38 per dozen. 267 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-257-6502, georgetowncupcake.com.

A precision-cutting stainless-steel cigar trimmer is the perfect accessory for cigar-smoking fathers. Courtesy of Tommy Bahama Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Cut it off. A dual-side squeeze handle is ideal for trimming cigars, and the Tommy Bahama version features two stainless-steel blades for precision cutting of prized 64-gauge cigars. An accompanying leather sheath protects and stores the cutter for long-term use. $79.50. tommybahama.com.