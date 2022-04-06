Brandon J. Dirden comes full circle with ‘Take Me Out’ on Broadway

Caption Brandon Dirden stars as Darren Lemming, a major league ballplayer who comes out of the closet, in Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play 'Take Me Out' at Marietta's Theatre in the Square in 2005. (Kimberly Smith/staff) Credit: AJC Credit: AJC Caption Brandon Dirden stars as Darren Lemming, a major league ballplayer who comes out of the closet, in Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play 'Take Me Out' at Marietta's Theatre in the Square in 2005. (Kimberly Smith/staff) Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Ironically, in the Theatre in the Square version, Dirden played Darren. That experience was a highlight of his professional time in Atlanta. “I remember the closeness of the audience. It was in the black box space, maybe 100 people, and I remember being so exposed, literally and figuratively, and feeling the power of that. At first I was wondering — I am out here nude in some of these scenes and everyone is looking at me. But as an actor, what more can you want? You want undivided attention.”

Caption The cast of "Take Me Out." Richard Greenberg's drama won the 2003 Tony Award for Best Play." Credit: Joan Marcus

That production taught him just how impactful theater can be. Some patrons might have been tempted to attend because of “Take Me Out’s” multiple nude shower scenes, he feels, but it was the show’s themes that ultimately resonated with them. “I had so many conversations with people who say they knew there was going to be a lot of eye candy onstage but they left with this story and had so many emotions. I felt so much pride to share that. I was changed by doing it.”

Dirden also remembers the show being staged in Cobb County, known for its earlier anti-gay resolution. “It wasn’t a safe space. It was quite conservative at the time. I remember picketers coming with their signs, people throwing Bibles at us, not having read the play at all. I wanted to have a dialogue and they were not interested.”

After attending Morehouse College from 1996 to 2000, Dirden went to grad school at the University of Illinois, where he met his wife Crystal Dickinson. When she got a job teaching at Spelman College, the two moved back to Atlanta in 2003. The idea was that they’d be back for a year but that turned into five. During that time, he was busy all over Atlanta stages. His first production was “Time Flies” at Horizon Theatre as part of its 2003-2004 season. He also has fond memories of “Metamorphoses” and “Twelfth Night” at Georgia Shakespeare Festival and “Ceremonies in Dark Old Men” as part of Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company.

Caption Blue (E. Roger Mitchell) threatens Theo (Brandon Dirden) in True Colors Theatre Company's production of "Ceremonies in Dark Old Men" in 2007. Photo courtesy of True Colors. Credit: True Colors

Looking back now, he sees that added time in the area as a blessing. “What Atlanta gave me was a place with very generous artists who are nurturing and adventurous. That is my foundation. I worked nonstop there, and when I got to New York it wasn’t a question of whether I thought I could act. I had a real confidence and an understanding of theater being about community.”

After he moved to New York in 2007, his first show was the Broadway revival of “Prelude to a Kiss.” Other plays have included “The First Breeze on Summer,” “The Piano Lesson” and “All the Way,” in which Dirden starred as Martin Luther King Jr. in a cast that also included Bryan Cranston.

Caption Brandon J. Dirden rehearses with the cast "Othello," where he played the title role, at Oglethrope University on Oct. 5, 2006. (JESSICA MCGOWAN/SPECIAL) Credit: Special

Finishing a run in the Broadway debut of August Wilson’s “Jitney” in 2017, Dirden was afraid he wouldn’t know what to do next. “For so much of my life, August Wilson had been the North Star for me. To be able to present his last show on Broadway, it felt like a culminating event and that I had achieved a lifelong dream. Anything else would pale in comparison.”

Dirden eventually branched out into television, with a regular role in “The Americans” and later in “For Life.” His brother Jason is also an actor and the two have worked together multiple times, including in “The Piano Lesson” and “Topdog/Underdog.”

“Take Me Out” is not the first COVID-era production Dirden has been involved with. He also starred alongside Phylicia Rashad in Manhattan Theatre Club’s staging of Dominique Morisseau’s “Skeleton Crew” earlier this year.

It’s his belief that audiences are ready again for live theater. “It was touch and go at first because we were shutting down because of omicron. Broadway had a clumsy restart but all the actors and technicians wanted to be there, and I saw real hunger from audiences to come back safely. Since then, there have been no signs of fear. We have safety measures in place but there is a real energy and thrust to be there.”

The actor has been encouraged by the “Take Me Out” crowds so far who have attended preview performances.

In many ways, he feels “Take Me Out” is just as relevant now as when it was first staged. “The themes in this play — the racism, homophobia, xenophobia — they didn’t start overnight and they aren’t going to be fixed overnight. When this play premiered 20 years ago, we were still wrestling with problems 400 years in the making. The ideas and values in America are deeply rooted in racism and homophobia in this puritanical beginning that we had. (The play) is topical because we need more time to wrestle with the truth of our beginnings.”

His son goes to school now with kids who have same-sex parents and the young student doesn’t bat an eye, says Dirden. That’s not the reality Dirden knew when he was 8 years old, however.

“I think we are finding that we are open to re-learning what is good or acceptable or human. We are at a time where we are expanding our sense of humanity, hopefully, but I think it will take more time. I hope we can decrease the time by doing more plays like this that are relevant. The next time (this show is staged), I hope it will be a time capsule or museum piece. It’s not that way today.”

Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL

