Billy Joel, Chris Stapleton to headline this year’s ATLive

ATLive will return for a third year to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, bring some really big names to Atlanta.
Billy Joel will headline the show on Friday, Nov. 11, with Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow joining him. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Chris Stapleton leads the lineup with Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt opening the show.
Tickets for the event will go on sale on this Friday, August 12, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.
Ticket prices have not yet been announced but last year, ticket prices ranged from $69-$650 when George Strait and Metallica topped the bill.
“We are proud to announce an incredible lineup of artists for ATLive,” said Tim Zulawski, senior vice president and chief revenue officer for AMB Sports & Entertainment, which presents the shows. “The ATLive concert series has quickly become a must-see event for Atlanta and the southeast, delivering a world-class experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with some of the greatest artists of this generation.”
