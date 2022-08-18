ajc logo
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

The annual Piedmont Park Arts Festival is a two-day event celebrating the Atlanta arts community. It will feature painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metal work, glass blowers, jewelers, and crafters. The event also will have artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, a children’s play area, plus festival foods and beverages with healthy alternatives. The Piedmont Park Summer Arts Festival is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces. This event will benefit a local charity or sch

By Mary Caldwell, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

If you’re looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta, you’ll find plenty of activities throughout the area to help make the most of your weekend. Piedmont Park’s annual Arts Festival is on the calendar, along with Kennesaw’s Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival. Or if you’d rather try an artistic activity, head to the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning for their Paint and Sip event.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

Enjoy browsing through artists’ works, seeing live demonstrations and more at the annual Piedmont Park Arts Festival.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. Free admission. Piedmont Park, 1215 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta.

Head to Piedmont Park for a two-day event featuring painters, photographers, sculptors, crafters and more. Artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, a children’s play area, traditional festival foods and healthy options are also offered.

German Bierfest

1 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. $60 general admission, $120 VIP. Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, 830 Willoughby Way, Atlanta.

Enjoy German beer and wine tastings, authentic musical performances, beer-themed activities and authentic German cuisine, including bratwurst, pretzels and schnitzel.

Popsicle 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. $40. Gordon White Park, 1354 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta.

Start your 5K in Gordon White Park before going out and back on the Beltline’s West End Trail. Finish up your run by cooling off with a popsicle.

Cobb

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

Get your fill of barbecue at Kennesaw’s Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival.

6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Free admission and entertainment. Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714.

Pig out on tasty barbecue, enjoy live entertainment and let the kids play in a zone designed just for them at Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival. Fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday to wrap up the festival.

Art of the Cocktail

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. $10 admission, free for members. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St. NE, Marietta. 770-528-1444.

Try two specialty cocktails, listen to music from Tangible Jazz Dreams and view the museum’s annual juried exhibition, Metro Montage XXII.

Touch-A-Truck

3 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Free entry with a can for the Atlanta Food Bank. Cumberland Mall parking lot across from Round One, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. 1-770-435-2206.

Bring the kids to meet local police officers and firefighters, take a selfie in a fire truck, listen to music from a DJ, get their faces painted and more.

DeKalb

Beacon Hill Concert Series: Anthony David

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. Beacon Municipal Center Greenspace, 420 W. Trinity, Decatur.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and listen to live music from Atlanta-based R&B singer-songwriter Anthony David. You can also bring your own food or buy it at one of the Black- or indigenous-owned food trucks on site.

Dinosaur Birthday Bash 2022

Celebrate some of the world’s largest dinosaurs at Fernbank this Saturday.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Included with museum admission of $22.95-$24.95. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Bring the kids to a birthday celebration of some of the world’s largest dinosaurs with dinosaur-themed crafts and activities.

Friends of the Toco Hill Library Book Sale

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library meeting room, 1282 McConnell Drive, Decatur. 404-679-4404.

Get a standard grocery bag at the sale and stock up on books for only $5 a bag. Only cash or checks are accepted.

North Fulton

Food That Rocks

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and noon-3 p.m. and 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. $85-$95. City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 470-316-2375.

If you’re 21 or older, head to Food That Rocks, a two-day festival with tastings of food, wine, beer and cocktails as well as chef demonstrations during the day and live music at night.

Summer Adventures Day

Try canoeing, paddle boarding, archery and more at Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell.

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. Free for members, included with CNC entrance fee for non-members: $15 adults, $11 seniors 65+ and students 13-18, $9 children 3-12, free for children 2 and under. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Get outdoors to try fun activities like canoeing, paddle boarding, archery and water activities.

Jack Johnson Summer Tour

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. $76 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson brings his Meet the Moonlight tour to Alpharetta. He reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart with his albums “Sing-A-Longs and Lullabies for the Film Curious George,” “Sleep Through the Static,” “To the Sea” and “From Here to Now to You.”

Gwinnett

Kidsignments Sale

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Shop for high-quality, gently-used items for infants, children, teens and expectant moms. Many items are further reduced by 40 percent on Friday and 50 percent on Saturday.

Patio Paint and Sip

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. $45 non-members, $35 members. Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway #300, Duluth.

Bring a friend or loved one, some snacks, and beer or wine as you create your own masterpiece under the guidance of a Hudgens instructor. No artistic experience is needed, and all art supplies are provided.

“Mary Poppins”

Rediscover the classic “Mary Poppins” with an onstage performance at Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville.

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. $21 and up. Aurora Theatre, 128 Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Watch Mary Poppins soar onto the stage and rediscover the Disney classic with songs including “A Spoonful of Sugar.”

Mary Caldwell
