Be a tourist in your own town

With the price of gas soaring, maybe that road trip needs to be postponed. But, don’t despair. There are plenty of things to do in Atlanta, probably some you don’t even know about. “Everyone from Atlanta thinks they know Atlanta,” says Ryan Minor, owner of Hip Hop Tours of Atlanta. “But they don’t know anything.”
Well, it’s time to get a lesson and discover Atlanta. Go seek spirits with Boo Newell on the Decatur Haunted House Tour, navigate a Korean meal with Seoul of the South Tour, or be like many foodie suburbanites from Milton or Johns Creek who want to venture into town for a meal “but they don’t know where to go, so they take a tour,” says Christy Lencz who introduces them to eateries on her Inman Park and Ponce City food tours.
Splurge and take a hot air balloon ride once around the city or see the sights on foot while savoring a cocktail. Get out and see what’s in your backyard — or maybe a few blocks away. Here are some of the many local tours to enjoy.
Black history and civil rights tours
Martin Luther King Jr. Tour. A 2.5-hour walking tour through the Old Fourth Ward that focuses on the people and places that inspired King. 10 a.m. Friday-Monday. $40. 235 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-223-2203, unexpectedatlanta.com.
Civil Rights Tours Atlanta. A bus tour hosted by King’s one-time chauffeur Tom Houck, focuses on known and lesser known civil rights locations; video memories provided by Andrew Young and John Lewis. 11 a.m. Saturday. $65. 449 Auburn Ave., Atlanta. 404-386-0992, civilrightstour.com.
Roundabout Atlanta Tour. Tour encompasses significant African American neighborhoods and landmarks. 2 p.m. Thursday-Monday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday-Monday. $69; $50 ages 5-12. 265 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta. 404-685-1090, roundaboutatlanta.com.
Hip Hop Tours of Atlanta. From Bankhead to Buckhead, this private tour showcases the city’s hip hop culture past and present as well as Black contributions to the civil rights movement and the film industry. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. $275-$375. 1175 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 678-896-5663, hiphoptoursofatlanta.com.
Food tours
Food Tours Atlanta. Walking tours of Inman Park and Ponce City Market with tastings in locally owned restaurants. Modern Southern Food Tour of Inman Park: 11 a.m. Friday-Sunday. $95; $60 children under 12. Ponce City Market Food Hall and History Tour: 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday; 1 p.m. Monday-Tuesday. $95. 404-822-3884, foodtoursatlanta.com.
Grant Park Past & Future Food Walk. Enjoy eight modern and Southern fusion tastings from three local food stops. Includes a walk through Oakland Cemetery. 11 a.m. Friday-Sunday. $80; $55 under age 10. 235 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-223-2203, unexpectedatlanta.com.
Midtown Atlanta Food & Cocktail Tour. See the sights and learn the city’s history while savoring Southern classic dishes. 11 a.m. Thursday- Saturday; 12:30 p.m. Sunday. $99.99; $79.99 for under age 21 or non-drinkers. 3535 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-590-5278, southernculinarytours.com.
Marietta Square Food Tours. A tasting of six Marietta restaurants, including Australian Bakery Cafe, Kiosk Colombian Restaurant and Miss Mamie’s Cupcakes. 11a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. $55. 39-75 E. Park Square, Marietta. 770-425-5755, mariettafoodtours.com.
Seoul of the South Food Tour. Immerse yourself in Korean culture with visits to four authentic Korean restaurants. 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. May 8, June 25, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 24. $60. 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-623-3600, exploregwinnett.com.
Wine or beer tours
Atlanta Brewery Tour. Visit three of the city’s best breweries — SweetWater, Atlanta Brewing and Monday Night Brewing — for a tasting and tour. Noon Saturday. $64.99. 3535 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-590-5278, southernculinarytours.com.
Pop the Cork Wine Tours. Visit North Georgia wineries in a luxury coach; includes lunch and snacks. Sunday-Monday. $160. 1100 Peachtree St., # 200, Atlanta. 404-433-2956, popthecorkwinetours.com.
Sippin’ in the Suburbs Beer Tour. Curated with Southern Culinary Tours, the tour showcases Gwinnett County’s emerging craft beer scene. 12:30-5:30 p.m. second Saturday. Pickup location to be determined. Tour begins at Good Word Brewing in Duluth. 404-590-5278, exploregwinnett.com.
Sippin’ in the Suburbs — Lawrenceville Walking Tour. Sampling tour of some of Lawrenceville’s craft breweries. Fourth Saturday of the month. 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 404-590-5278, exploregwinnett.com.
Ghost tours
Haunted Walking Tour. Walk Marietta’s haunted streets guided by a storyteller. 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $20; $15 age 12 and younger; $17 senior citizens and students. 39-75 E. Park Square, Marietta. 770-425-5755, marriettafoodtours.com.
Decatur Ghost Tour. Led by professional psychic medium and paranormal investigator Boo Newell, the spirit community comes alive with tales of murder, passion, vice, war and tragedy, includes a stop at the Old Decatur Cemetery. 8 p.m. Starting in April by reservation only. $20. Tour starts at the bandstand in Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-296-7771, decaturghosttour.com.
Movie and TV tours
Vampire Stalkers Mystic Falls Tour. A tram ride to several privately owned shooting locations of “The Vampire Diaries.” 10 a.m. Thursday-Saturday and Monday-Tuesday; 2 p.m. Thursday-Monday. $55. 1143 Oak St., Covington. 770-728-1669, mysticfallstours.com.
Hollywood of the South — Atlanta Film Locations. Presented by DTour, the private tour shows locations for such films as “Captain America: Civil War,” “Black Panther” and “Fast & Furious 7.″ 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. $125. Other movie tours by the same company on the same dates and cost are: “Walking Dead in the City,” the “Upside Down — Stranger Things Film Locations,” “Where the Walking Dead Lives” and “Gone with the Wind — Margaret Mitchell’s Atlanta.” 71 Howard St., Unit 3021, Atlanta. 404-971-7763, dtour.me.
City tours
ATL Cruzers. Provides guided city tours in electric cars and Segways. Atlanta Midtown Segway Tour: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Friday-Monday. $59. Eastside Atlanta Segway Tour: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Friday-Monday. 160 Ted Turner Drive, Atlanta. 404-492-7009, atlcruzers.com.
