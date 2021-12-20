Author Tom Patterson shares his groovy tales of St. EOM and Howard Finster

Caption Tom Patterson with poet Joel Oppenheimer and other friends on the steps of Seventy-four Thirteenth Street, Atlanta, in 1979. Clockwise from top left, Patterson, Oppenheimer, Steve Allgood, Ellen Thompson, Steve Fox, Jean McRae (middle step in long coat), Melissa Tufts and Charles Wrenn Jr. aka Chip. The photo was taken following Oppenheimer's Atlanta reading sponsored by Pynyon Press. Photo by Tony Ridings. Credit: Tony Ridings Caption Tom Patterson with poet Joel Oppenheimer and other friends on the steps of Seventy-four Thirteenth Street, Atlanta, in 1979. Clockwise from top left, Patterson, Oppenheimer, Steve Allgood, Ellen Thompson, Steve Fox, Jean McRae (middle step in long coat), Melissa Tufts and Charles Wrenn Jr. aka Chip. The photo was taken following Oppenheimer's Atlanta reading sponsored by Pynyon Press. Photo by Tony Ridings. Credit: Tony Ridings Credit: Tony Ridings

Patterson grew up in Dublin, Georgia, far from any museums or serious art instruction, but wound up working as an assistant to renowned gallerist Judith Alexander. He founded Pinyon Press, a vehicle for his friends’ poetry and some of Hampton’s wild lyrics. And he landed a plum job writing for Brown’s Guide to Georgia. For his first piece of journalism, Patterson, in gonzo spirit, went on a hike while he was altered on LSD, which rendered the verdure especially vivid.

Everyone seems to have known and supported each other, in this close-knit, incestuous scene, fragrant with cannabis.

“What’s most interesting about my life are the people I’ve known,” Patterson says. So every chapter brims with name-dropping of the best kind, each a scrimshaw-like sketch.

For example: “Jeff was a charmingly loquacious, widely read bon vivant with the syrupy accent of the old Georgia aristocracy. . . . Back in his younger days, when he claimed to have looked like Troy Donahue, he’d worked with a partner to run a thriving escort service for older women, out of their apartment in the Georgian Terrace Hotel. They called their business ‘Gray Hustle.’”

Some of these monikers are recognizable to contemporary culture-vultures, such as playwright Phillip DePoy, literary television host James Taylor and an androgynous RuPaul. Other key players include artist Bob Tauber, folklorist Fred Fussell and poet Jonathan Williams, who founded the Jargon Society, which eventually merged with the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center in Asheville.

Patterson clearly has a sort of internal divining rod that dependably leads him toward worthwhile weirdos, so it looks inevitable now that he would meet Eddie Owens Martin, better known as St. EOM (pronounced “om”). Martin made an indelible first impression at Pasaquan, his Buena Vista compound with pagodas, mandala-patterned walls, life-size sculptures and “sentinel totems staring back at us with hypnotic, cartoon eyes.”

The artist himself was “regally attired in a long, orange-and-blue striped gown topped with wooden-beaded necklaces, and a thickly feathered American Indian war bonnet, and his long, gray beard was braided along the sides of his face.” Martin quickly made it known that he wanted “pot,” which would become a sacrament of sorts for any future rendezvous.

Next came Howard Finster, the ecstatic, sometimes apocalyptic, evangelist behind another eye-popping installation, Paradise Gardens.

Patterson started writing about both of them journalistically, and then expanded his notes into books, or as-told-to biographies. “Each one consists of edited interviews with the artists and employs the artists’ own voices,” he says.

Caption Howard Finster with baby Elvis banner, 1981 at Paradise Garden. Photo by Tom Patterson Credit: Tom Patterson

The art world did not quite know what to make of these two idiosyncratic, otherworldly messengers — and in some ways still doesn’t. They did not matriculate at art school, nor were they traditional “folk artists” in the sense of intergenerational, apprentice-based work. Patterson has settled on the term “vernacular.”

In keeping with the theme of collegiality, Martin and Finster knew each other.

“Anyone marginally familiar with Saint Eddie Owens Martin and his fellow artist the Reverend Howard Finster might have assumed the two would have little in common, other than their propensity for turning their yards into stunning art displays,” Patterson writes. “EOM was a foul-mouthed, pot-smoking, gay pagan who had no use for the Christianity that Finster fervently espoused in his art and sermonizing. In fact, the two increasingly famous vernacular artists were friends. . . . Eddie had apparently held nothing back from Finster either. He found Finster attractive and was characteristically forthright about it. . . . ‘I told Reverend Finster, I said, ‘Reverend Finster, I’d like to get in your pants! Man, he got all flustered and told me, ‘Brother Martin, I’m not like you are. I like girls!’”

Now both compounds are sites of pilgrimage, and the work fetches high prices at auction.

“That was a period of culture that is past now,” Patterson says of his memories. “I hope I’ve provided a window to Atlanta’s history. The city has changed. Georgia is different now. The South is different. But anyone with an attentive eye can see something special, can spot objects of wonder.”

Candice Dyer's work has appeared in Atlanta magazine, Garden and Gun, Georgia Trend and other publications. She is the author of Street Singers, Soul Shakers, Rebels with a Cause: Music from Macon.

