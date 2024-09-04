Author events Sept. 6-12

Jan Heidrich-Rice, “Secrets of the Blue Moon.” A woman who moves to a quaint Georgia town to write stories about its resident ghosts discovers that they’re determined to communicate with her. 1 p.m. Saturday. Signing. Free. Local Author Fair, Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta, 770-528-2320. cobbcounty.org/events/local-author-fair
Lo Patrick, “The Night the River Wept.” Patrick (“The Floating Girls”) returns with a story about a small-town, stay-at-home wife who volunteers at a rural north Georgia police station only to unearth and reopens a cold case — the murder of three children — followed days later by the prime suspect’s suicide. 2 p.m. Saturday. In-person and talk on Zoom. Free. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., 404-612-9700. atlantaauthorsga.com
Honoree Fanonne Jeffers, “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois.” Jeffers’ award-winning fiction debut chronicles the journey of one American family in the fictional town of Chicasetta, Georgia, from the centuries of the colonial slave trade through the Civil War to the present. With Dr. Carol Anderson. 7 p.m. Saturday. Conversation, signing. Free. Gwinnett County Public Library’s Snellville Branch, 2245 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, 770-978-5154. gwinnettpl.org/
Elizabeth Bass Parman, “The Empress Of Cooke County.” In Parman’s tale of small-town Southern life in the 1960s, a woman who unexpectedly inherits a derelict mansion from her quirky old aunt finagles her way into hosting her high school’s 20th reunion there in hopes that the love of her life, a man who dumped her 19 years ago, will show up. 2 p.m. Sunday. Conversation, signing. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E. Main St., Suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/Parman
Nya Abernathy, “Welcome, Wonder.” Abernathy presents 84 reflections over the course of a season that invite readers to consider belonging, wholeness, story and connection with the intention of noticing the wonder that is already present. 7:30 p.m. Monday. In-person and virtual conversation. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St. Decatur, 404-524-0304. charisbooksandmore.com/
About the Author