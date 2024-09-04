Author events Sept. 6-12

Jan Heidrich-Rice, “Secrets of the Blue Moon.” A woman who moves to a quaint Georgia town to write stories about its resident ghosts discovers that they’re determined to communicate with her. 1 p.m. Saturday. Signing. Free. Local Author Fair, Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta, 770-528-2320. cobbcounty.org/events/local-author-fair

Lo Patrick, “The Night the River Wept.” Patrick (“The Floating Girls”) returns with a story about a small-town, stay-at-home wife who volunteers at a rural north Georgia police station only to unearth and reopens a cold case — the murder of three children — followed days later by the prime suspect’s suicide. 2 p.m. Saturday. In-person and talk on Zoom. Free. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., 404-612-9700. atlantaauthorsga.com

Honoree Fanonne Jeffers, “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois.” Jeffers’ award-winning fiction debut chronicles the journey of one American family in the fictional town of Chicasetta, Georgia, from the centuries of the colonial slave trade through the Civil War to the present. With Dr. Carol Anderson. 7 p.m. Saturday. Conversation, signing. Free. Gwinnett County Public Library’s Snellville Branch, 2245 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, 770-978-5154. gwinnettpl.org/