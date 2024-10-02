Breaking: Conyers plant fire: Haze, chlorine smell likely to move toward Atlanta on Thursday
Author events Oct. 4-10

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
48 minutes ago

Franz Nicolay, “Band People.” In this close-up look at the musicians who don’t command center stage — backup singers, rhythm and horn sections, accompanists, sidemen, session musicians — writer and musician Nicolay provides a long overdue portrait of the musical middle class. 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Conversation. Free. Criminal Records, 1154-A Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-215-9511. acappellabooks.com.

Sam Heys and Allen B. Goodwin, “The Winecoff Fire,” with Janet Cox. The Winecoff Hotel fire, which began in the early hours of Dec. 7, 1946, and left 119 guests dead, is still listed as the deadliest hotel fire in North America. Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, the city’s then-tallest hotel was advertised as “fireproof.” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Discussion. $5-$10 includes drink ticket. DeKalb History Center, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur, 404-373-1088. dekalbhistory.org.

William Cope Moyers, “Broken Open: What Painkillers Taught Me About Life and Recovery.” In this follow-up to his 2006 memoir (“Broken”), Moyers shares with brutal honesty what happened when a new addiction invaded what once seemed like a safe and steady recovery. 6 p.m. Oct. 8. Talk. Free, ticket includes copy of book. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com.

David Greenberg, “John Lewis: A Life.” Greenberg’s comprehensive biography of “the conscience of the Congress” draws on interviews with Lewis and approximately 275 others who knew him at various stages of his life, as well as never-before-used FBI files and documents. 7 p.m. Oct. 9. Talk. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com.

June Thomas, “A Place of Our Own.” Through rare interviews with pioneering figures like Susie Bright and Jacqueline Woodson, Thomas invites readers into the world of iconic lesbian spaces — the rural commune, the sex toy boutique, the feminist bookstore — that shaped queer women’s culture. 7 p.m. Oct. 9. Conversation on Zoom. Free. Charis Books & More, 404-524-0304. charisbooksandmore.com.

