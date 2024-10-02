Author events Oct. 4-10

Franz Nicolay, “Band People.” In this close-up look at the musicians who don’t command center stage — backup singers, rhythm and horn sections, accompanists, sidemen, session musicians — writer and musician Nicolay provides a long overdue portrait of the musical middle class. 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Conversation. Free. Criminal Records, 1154-A Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-215-9511. acappellabooks.com.

Sam Heys and Allen B. Goodwin, “The Winecoff Fire,” with Janet Cox. The Winecoff Hotel fire, which began in the early hours of Dec. 7, 1946, and left 119 guests dead, is still listed as the deadliest hotel fire in North America. Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, the city’s then-tallest hotel was advertised as “fireproof.” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Discussion. $5-$10 includes drink ticket. DeKalb History Center, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur, 404-373-1088. dekalbhistory.org.

William Cope Moyers, “Broken Open: What Painkillers Taught Me About Life and Recovery.” In this follow-up to his 2006 memoir (“Broken”), Moyers shares with brutal honesty what happened when a new addiction invaded what once seemed like a safe and steady recovery. 6 p.m. Oct. 8. Talk. Free, ticket includes copy of book. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com.