Author events Oct. 25-31

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
33 minutes ago

Laura Katz Olson, “Wrinkled Rebels.” Olson will discuss her story of how six people achieve meaningful lives through the struggle for social justice: college radicals of the 1960s, now in their 80s, who suddenly receive an invitation to reunite for an extended weekend. During their three days together, they confront their inner demons, each other and their future. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Discussion, in-person and on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur, 404-524-0304. charisbooksandmore.com

Marybeth Mayhew Whalen, “Every Moment Since,” and T.I. Lowe, “Lowcountry Lost.” In Whalen’s novel, the jacket of a boy who went missing 20 years ago resurfaces, driving new interest in the case and all the people involved whose lives it changed. Lowe’s novel focuses on a woman who rehabs and beautifies neglected places, a job that brings her to a long-abandoned South Carolina town — and into contact with a not-so-long-ago love. 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Book launch, signing. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E Main Street, Suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com

Hillary Rodham Clinton, “Something Lost, Something Gained.” In her new memoir, Clinton offers her candid views on life and love, politics, liberty, democracy, the threats we face and the future within our reach. Moderated by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. 4 p.m. Oct. 27. See link for ticket options. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 404-881-2100. foxtheatre.org

Barry Sonnenfeld, “Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time.” With his trademark humor and insight, one-of-a-kind filmmaker Sonnenfeld tells stories from his blockbuster career with iconic actors, studio execs and producers, providing an inside glimpse into how Hollywood really works — or how it doesn’t. Following the conversation, The Plaza will host a screening of one of Sonnenfeld’s most iconic films, “The Addams Family,” in 35 mm. 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Talk. See link for pricing and details. Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, 470-410-1939. acappellabooks.com/pages/events/1287/an-evening-with-barry-sonnenfeld-at-the-plaza

