Author Events for Nov. 8-14

Chen Jian, “Zhou Enlai: A Life.” A leading scholar of the Cold War and the history of modern China will discuss his definitive biography of the first premier and preeminent diplomat of the People’s Republic of China, who protected his country against the excesses of his boss ― Chairman Mao. 7 p.m. Friday. Talk. Free. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, 404-865-7100. jimmycarterlibrary.gov

Louise Erdrich, “The Mighty Red.” Erdrich returns to the world of “The Beet Queen” in this tenderhearted story of young love set against the speed of climate change, the depletion of natural resources and the economic meltdown of 2008-2009. 3 p.m. Tuesday. Discussion on Zoom. Talk. Free. Barnes & Noble. stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062176207-0

Barry Werth, “Prisoner of Lies: Jack Downey’s Cold War” Werth tells the true story of the longest held prisoner of war in American history — a CIA officer captured in China during the Korean War and imprisoned for 21 years. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Talk. Free. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, 404-865-7100. jimmycarterlibrary.gov