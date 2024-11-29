Things to Do

Author events Nov. 29-Dec. 5

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Lauren Connolly, “P.S.: I Hate You.” A woman agrees to honor her brother’s dying wish, that she scatters his ashes over eight destinations he never got to visit before he died. As part of the deal, though, she must travel to those places with her brother’s life-long best friend, the same man who once broke her heart. 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Conversation, Q&A, signing. $19. Eagle Eye Book Shop, 2076 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, 404-486-0307. eagleeyebooks.com

Tori Whitaker, “A Matter of Happiness.” A cherished heirloom opens up a century of secrets in a bittersweet novel about family, hard truths and self-discovery by the author of “Millicent Glenn’s Last Wish.” 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Meet n’ greet. $35-$45. Georgia Writer’s Museum, 109 S. Jefferson Ave., Eatonton, 706-991-5119. georgiawritersmuseum.org/tori-whitaker/

Aida Mariam Davis, “Kindred Creation: Parables and Paradigms for Freedom.” Author, organizer and designer Davis explores the historical and ongoing impacts of settler colonialism, making explicit the ways that extraction, oppression and enslavement serve the goals of empire — not least by severing ancestral connections and disrupting profound and ancient relationships to self, nature, and community. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Talk on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More. charisbooksandmore.com

Jan Brett, “Alice in a Winter Wonderland.” Acclaimed bestselling children’s book author and illustrator of holiday classics like “The Mitten” and “The Snowy Nap” presents a cozy winter picture book, set in the shimmering Alaskan tundra, that offers a fresh lens to a familiar favorite. 5:30 p.m. Dec 5. Live drawing illustration and presentation, signing. Free or $19.99 with book. First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, 404-373-1653. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events

Meet Me There: Niki Herd, “The Stuff of Hollywood,” and Victoria Chang, “With My Back to the World: Poems.” For this month’s intergenerational poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction experience, two poets will read and discuss their latest work. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Readings, discussions. Free. Crowdcast. Charis Books & More. charisbooksandmore.com/

Gina Webb
