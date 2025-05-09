Author events May 9-15

Sara Mae, “Phantasmagossip.” This inventive collection by a genderqueer writer is a packed funeral ⎯ poems mourning, telling stories, squeezing hands of strangers and loved ones, picking at the homemade mac ‘n’ cheeses ⎯ that finds its way into multiple voices, intimacy, and remembrance. 3 p.m. May 11. Reading, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php
A.E. Osworth, “Awakened.” A coven of trans witches and a 30-something queer Brooklynite battle an evil AI in Osworth’s magical coming-of-middle-age romp about love, loss, drag shows, and late capitalism. 7:30 p.m. May 12. Discussion on Crowdcast. Free. charisbooksandmore.com/event
Carapace for May: Back to the Future. In personal storytelling, we have the ability to time travel in all sorts of ways. If you could go back and make another choice or two, how might things have turned out differently? Hit us with the missed opportunities you’ve always wondered about. 7 p.m. May 13. Oral storytelling. Free. Manuel’s Tavern, 602 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-525-3447. carapace-atl.mailchimpsites.com/
Marie Bostwick, “The Book Club for Troublesome Women.” A woman in 1950s North Virginia launches a book club where she and other housewives discuss Betty Friedan’s best-selling “The Feminine Mystique,” nickname themselves the Bettys, and set forth on what will prove to be the most consequential and freeing year of their lives. 7 p.m. May 14. Talk. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com
Eliza Reid, “Death on the Island.” The author of “Secrets of the Sprakkar” returns with a Nordic noir mystery about a group of international players gathered for a diplomatic dinner in a tiny village off the coast of Iceland who find themselves trapped by a howling storm. By the end of the night, one of them will be dead. 7 p.m. May 14. Conversation. $17.99 includes book. Eagle Eye Book Shop, 2076 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, 404-486-0307. eagleeyebooks.com/events
