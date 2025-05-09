Author events May 9-15

Sara Mae, “Phantasmagossip.” This inventive collection by a genderqueer writer is a packed funeral ⎯ poems mourning, telling stories, squeezing hands of strangers and loved ones, picking at the homemade mac ‘n’ cheeses ⎯ that finds its way into multiple voices, intimacy, and remembrance. 3 p.m. May 11. Reading, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php

A.E. Osworth, “Awakened.” A coven of trans witches and a 30-something queer Brooklynite battle an evil AI in Osworth’s magical coming-of-middle-age romp about love, loss, drag shows, and late capitalism. ​7:30 p.m. May 12. Discussion on Crowdcast. Free. charisbooksandmore.com/event

Carapace for May: Back to the Future. In personal storytelling, we have the ability to time travel in all sorts of ways. If you could go back and make another choice or two, how might things have turned out differently? Hit us with the missed opportunities you’ve always wondered about. 7 p.m. May 13. Oral storytelling. Free. Manuel’s Tavern, 602 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-525-3447. carapace-atl.mailchimpsites.com/