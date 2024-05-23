Author events May 24-30

Isabella Gerborg, “Discover.” Fifteen-year-old Calypso Gresham enters high school, expecting the life of a normal teenager. But when a shocking revelation comes to light, she must flee her hometown due to the terrible danger that lingers there. 11 a.m. May 24. Talk. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 LaVista Road NE #108, Atlanta, 404-636-2498. talltalesatlanta.com/

Taylor Brown, “Rednecks.” Brown (“Wingwalkers”) returns with a tour de force historical novel about the 1920-1921 events of the West Virginia Mine Wars ― from the Matewan Massacre through the Battle of Blair Mountain, the largest armed conflict on American soil since the Civil War. 7 p.m. May 28. Conversation, Q&A, signing. Free. Marianna Room, Wrecking Bar Brewpub, 292 Moreland Ave., Atlanta, 404-221-2600. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Carapace: Joy Ride. It could be your first beat-up pick-up truck in high school or a more metaphysical pursuit of happiness that didn’t turn out the way you expected. Come out and share your “joy ride” no matter how it ended up. 7 p.m. May 28. Oral storytelling. Free. Manuel’s Tavern, 602 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-525-3447. carapace-atl.mailchimpsites.com/