Patricia Shanae Smith, “Remember.” In Smith’s debut psychological thriller, a high school senior who lost her mother and sister in an accident finds herself forced to face her own uncertain memories. 5 p.m. Friday. Talk. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 Lavista Road NE #108, Atlanta, 404-636-2498. talltalesatlanta.com
Steve Carse, “Work Is Fun.” The co-founder of the King of Pops shares his story of how optimizing daily tasks for enjoyment and job satisfaction, including measuring success outside of mere monetary terms, has transformed his life, community and business. 3 p.m. Sunday. Talk, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php
Marie Bostwick, “The Book Club for Troublesome Women.” In 1950s Northern Virginia, a woman launches a book club where she and other housewives discuss Betty Friedan’s controversial “The Feminine Mystique.” 6:30 p.m. Monday. Conversation. Free with RSVP. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E. Main St. Suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/Bostwick. Also appearing: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Talk. $35-$40 includes food, drinks. Georgia Writers Museum, 109 S. Jefferson Ave., Eatonton, 706-991-5119. georgiawritersmuseum.org/meet-the-author
Sisterhood and Stanzas. Poets Claire Bateman (“The Pillow Museum”), Riki Bolster (“Ilze’s Daughter”), Hester L. Furey (“House of Jars”), and Amy Pence (“We Travel Towards It”) will be reading from new collections. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Readings. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events
Alex Finlay, “Parents Weekend.” In Finlay’s new thriller, five first-year college kids disappear on the opening night of Parents Weekend. 7 p.m. May 7. Talk. $28 includes book. Eagle Eye Book Shop, 2076 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, 404-486-0307. eagleeyebooks.com/events/calendar/2025/05
Erika J. Simpson, “This is Your Mother.” Simpson’s memoir offers the story of a mother’s life that weaves together a dual timeline, pulling inspiration from both scripture and pop culture as the author moves through grief to a place of clarity. 7 p.m. May 8. Talk. Free-$12. Margaret Mitchell House, 979 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com/event/erika-j-simpson
