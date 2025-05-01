Patricia Shanae Smith, “Remember.” In Smith’s debut psychological thriller, a high school senior who lost her mother and sister in an accident finds herself forced to face her own uncertain memories. 5 p.m. Friday. Talk. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 Lavista Road NE #108, Atlanta, 404-636-2498. talltalesatlanta.com

Steve Carse, “Work Is Fun.” The co-founder of the King of Pops shares his story of how optimizing daily tasks for enjoyment and job satisfaction, including measuring success outside of mere monetary terms, has transformed his life, community and business. 3 p.m. Sunday. Talk, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Marie Bostwick, “The Book Club for Troublesome Women.” In 1950s Northern Virginia, a woman launches a book club where she and other housewives discuss Betty Friedan’s controversial “The Feminine Mystique.” 6:30 p.m. Monday. Conversation. Free with RSVP. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E. Main St. Suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/Bostwick. Also appearing: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Talk. $35-$40 includes food, drinks. Georgia Writers Museum, 109 S. Jefferson Ave., Eatonton, 706-991-5119. georgiawritersmuseum.org/meet-the-author