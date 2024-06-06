Breaking: Atlanta water problems: Boil water advisory ends citywide
Author events June 7-13

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
48 minutes ago

Adam Lazarus, “Wingmen.” Lazarus chronicles the untold story of the unique 50-year friendship between two American icons: John Glenn, the unassailable pioneer of space exploration, and Ted Williams, indisputably the greatest hitter in the history in baseball history. 2 p.m. June 8. Talk, signing. Free. Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs, 404-612-7000. bookmiser.net/events.html

Southern Litfest Unplugged: Gwen Roland, “Atchafalaya Houseboat.” In the 1970s, Roland decided to live off the land in South-central Louisiana’s scenic and remote Atchafalaya River Basin Swamp. Roland recounts her voyage of discovery — about swamp life, wildlife, and herself — in her book, with photographs by wildlife photographer C.C. Lockwood. As part of the annual Southern Litfest, the author and photographer will combine forces to discuss the experience of living as one with nature. 2-4 p.m. June 8. Talk, signing. Free. See link for all festival events. Newnan Carnegie Library, 1 Lagrange St., Newnan, 770-683-1347. southernlitfest.com/event-schedule

Annabel Monaghan, “Summer Romance.” Monaghan (“Same Time Next Summer”) returns with the heart-tugging and hilarious story of a professional organizer whose life is a mess, and the summer she gets unstuck with the help of someone unexpected from her past. With Colleen Oakley. 6:30 p.m. June 10. Book launch, conversation. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E Main Street, Suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/upcoming-events

M. Ndazi Keita, “Migration Letters,” and Adele Williams, “Wager.” Two poets will read from their latest work. Keita’s collection reflects on intimate aspects of Black history, culture and identity, revealing an uncommon gaze on working-class Philadelphia from the 1960s to the present day. Williams’ raucous debut celebrates the fearlessness and determination that can be wrested from strife, and tangles with her perceived failures as a wayward daughter, recovering addict, and skeptical scholar as she buries friends and lovers along the way. 7 p.m. June 10. Readings. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events

Gina Webb
