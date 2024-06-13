Things to Do

Author events June 14-20

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Bloomsday Celebration. A Cappella Books partners with the Consulate General of Ireland Atlanta for Bloomsday, a commemoration and celebration of the life of Irish writer James Joyce, complete with food, festivities and readings by the Consul General and members of Atlanta’s Arís Theatre with an open slot for any and all who wish to participate. Noon June 14. Readings, refreshments, festivities. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Marcela Fuentes, “Malas.” Alternating between the 1950s and 1990s, debut author Fuentes’ multigenerational saga follows the story of one family living on the Texas-Mexico border, and presents a vibrant portrait of two fierce women, separated by decades, both determined to thwart fate and escape the confines of their lives. 7 p.m. June 17. Talk, signing. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events

Wanda M. Morris, “What You Leave Behind.” Morris’ powerful, haunting thriller follows a lawyer who after the mysterious disappearance of a local landowner and the death of his sister just months before, uncovers a conspiracy that dates back to Reconstruction and still persists in half the United States today. 7 p.m. June 18. Book launch. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events

Edda Fields-Black, “Combee: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom during the Civil War.” Using previous unexamined documents, Fields-Black brings to life the story of one of Harriet Tubman’s most extraordinary accomplishments — a daring raid in June of 1863 up South Carolina’s Combahee River to attack the major plantations of rice country, the breadbasket of the Confederacy. Fields-Black, herself a descendent of one of the participants in the raid, shows how Tubman commanded a ring of spies, scouts, and pilots and participated in military expeditions behind Confederate lines. 7 p.m. June 19. Talk. $0-$10. Woodruff Auditorium, Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com

