Author events July 5-11

Eli Cranor, “Broiler.” In a new thriller by the award-winning author of “Ozark Dogs,” the troubles of two desperate families — one white, one Mexican American — converge in the ruthless underworld of an Arkansas chicken processing plant. 7 p.m. July 10. Conversation. $5 admission, or $27.95 includes book. Eagle Eye Book Shop, 2076 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, 404-486-0307. eagleeyebooks.com/events/calendar

Sarah Beth Durst, “The Spellshop,” and Kimberly Lemming, “That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon.” Durst’s lush cottagecore tale is full of stolen spellbooks, unexpected friendships and sweet jams, and even sweeter love. In Lemming’s quirky romantasy, a peace-loving spice trader ends up on a quest with a fiery demon. 7:30 p.m. July 10. Conversation in-person and on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St. Decatur, 404-524-0304. charisbooksandmore.com/event/2024-07

Gabrielle Zevin, “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.” Two college friends become creative partners in an intricately imagined world of video game design, where success brings them fame, joy, tragedy, duplicity, and, ultimately, a kind of immortality. 7 p.m. July 11. Talk. See link for pricing. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com/event/gabrielle-zevin/

Brea Baker, “Rooted.” Why is less than 1% of rural land in the U.S. owned by Black people? Writer and activist Baker explores the impact of land theft and violent displacement on racial wealth gaps, arguing that justice stems from the literal roots of the earth. 7:30 p.m. July 11. Conversation in-person and on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St. Decatur, 404-524-0304. charisbooksandmore.com/event/2024-07

