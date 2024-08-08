Author events Aug. 9-15

Jay Hakes, “The Presidents and the Planet.” To better trace the evolving climate debate in America, Hakes inspected the archives and writings of prominent scientists and the reports of the National Academy of Sciences, and traveled to presidential libraries to discover how commanders-in-chief and their science, economic, and political advisors addressed the issue. 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Talk. Free. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, 404-865-7100. .jimmycarterlibrary.gov/events

Jordan Ifueko, “The Maid and The Crocodile.” While looking for a job as a maid, an unusual teenager gifted with the ability to alter people’s fates by cleaning their houses accidentally binds herself to a powerful and cursed being known only as the Crocodile. 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Conversation. Free. Purchase of book required for signing line. Little Shop of Stories, 133A East Court Square, Decatur, 404-373-6300. littleshopofstories.com/event

Deb Miller Landau, “A Devil Went Down to Georgia.” In the first complete account of this tragic American crime, Landau details the shocking events that followed Lita McClinton’s murder in 1987, including the surprising lack of evidence, racial bias inherent in the justice system, and the international manhunt for Lita’s killer. 7 p.m. Aug. 13. Conversation. Free. First Baptist Church Decatur 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events