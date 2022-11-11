Real Christmas trees will be more expensive this year

While the industry group does not predict any inventory shortages, prices are expected to be higher due to increased input costs among wholesale growers.

Of the 55 wholesale growers surveyed by the Real Christmas Tree Board, which represent an estimated 66% of the country’s real Christmas tree market, over a third said they are experiencing 11% to 15% increases in costs. Over a quarter of those surveyed said they are experiencing 16% to 20% in cost increases. Another 10% of wholesale growers said their costs have increased by even more.

“There are no plot twists in the real Christmas tree story this year,” Gray said. “Just the steady hand of professional growers bringing joy to consumers and business savvy to the marketplace.

“While our grower survey tells us wholesale prices are likely to be higher for real Christmas trees this year, our consumer survey tells us people expected as much. The good news is fans of real Christmas trees say they believe the trees are worth the price and they are willing to pay more this year if necessary to get one – and that’s not a surprise either.”